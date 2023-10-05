The Diver has a 'scandalous' unveiling on 'The Masked Singer'

The Diver sunk to the bottom of this week’s “The Masked Singer” episode.

The Oct. 4 episode, titled “NFL Night,” was filled with more performances from S’more, Gazelle, Cow and wild card contestant Pickle, who was thrown into the mix, before the Diver was “scandalously” dismissed from the pool.

The episode consisted of the contestants singing songs by artists who performed at the Super Bowl. Cow kicked off the night by singing Bruno Mars’ “Treasure,” Gazelle stunned with a rendition of Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away,” which moved Ken Jeong into tears guessing it was Constance Wu. S’more performed “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 and the Pickle sang The Who’s “Pinball Wizard.”

However, when it came down to unmasking one star, it was the Diver. Clues included being “hated” by the public and saying that he was there “‘to show the world that I’m more than my mistakes.” There was also a pair of red high heels, a club and a TV presence.

Host Nick Cannon asked panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Jeong for their guesses.

Thicke guessed Pauly D, Scherzinger originally thought it was Pete Davidson but then switched to Pauly D, and Jeong was adamant that it was “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, with McCarthy Wahlberg agreeing.

It turned out that Jeong was correct and it was Sandoval, known for his involvement in the headline-making cheating scandal dubbed “Scandoval.”

Nick Cannon and Tom Sandoval in the “NFL Night” episode, which aired Oct. 4. Trae Patton / FOX

“This is fun, being able to come out here and perform behind the mask, not being judged,” Sandoval said. “Just being judged on my performance, it was really nice.”

McCarthy Wahlberg, added, “And you’re very good.”

Jeong, on his end, was “starstruck” and excited that he guessed another celebrity correctly. When asked by McCarthy Wahlberg if it was hard for him to be vulnerable on the show, Sandoval replied, “Yeah it was, but it was nice. I felt protected under the mask. This costume is incredible.”

Adding, “There’s so many talented people here, I’m just honored to be part of it.”

As the season continues, TODAY.com will be updating the contestants' reveals. Additionally, later in the season Rita Ora will be replacing Scherzinger, who will be starring in a London West End production.