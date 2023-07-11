Danielle Jonas reveals she was asked to be on 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' — and why she said no

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Living in her own reality is enough for Danielle Jonas.

During her appearance on the “LadyGang” podcast, the television personality and wife to Kevin Jonas revealed that she passed on an offer to appear as a regular on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Speaking about the Bravo reality series, Danielle Jonas explained that despite being asked, she turned the show down, saying, “I think I would die in it. I think they would, like, they would kill me.”

Kevin Jonas, who also appeared on the podcast, chimed in, likening his wife’s appearance on the show as “bringing the lamb to the slaughter over there.” Later, he amended that he believed his wife would ultimately be able to “hold her own.”

Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

“I would probably just sit there just laughing,” Danielle Jonas added before her husband went on to joke that he wouldn’t want to put up with social obligations.

“The problem is I don’t want to have to give them tickets to the show,” he said. “I’m just kidding, no. The reality is that might be too much intensity.”

“I’d rather do ‘Married to Jonas,’” Danielle Jonas replied.

The two live in New Jersey and, for two seasons beginning in 2012, starred in the E! reality series “Married to Jonas.”

The couple have two children together: Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6.

Danielle Jonas also dove into discussing family relationships during the podcast, adding that she experienced complex feelings when she compared herself to sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner.

“The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, and everyone knows them. And I feel like, I’m Danielle, you know?” she explained in reference to Chopra Jonas, who is married to Nick Jonas and Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas.

“I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you,” she added, speaking to her husband. “And that’s where it’s like, I wanna have something else to my name too so that it feels, I don’t know, ‘more than,’ or like, the other girls. ’Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”