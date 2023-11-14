Courteney Cox is honoring her late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry.

Cox, 59, posted a video Nov. 14 on Instagram that showed her and Perry, who died last month at age 54 in an apparent drowning, acting together in a love scene from the hit NBC sitcom.

Cox shared both the official scene that aired on "Friends" and outtake footage that showed her and Perry making jokes with the studio audience.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," she wrote. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites."

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London,” Cox explained in her tribute. “But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.”

She added, “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Cox and Perry played Monica and Chandler, platonic friends who later fell in love, married and welcomed children in the series.

Cox's tribute came just hours after former "Friends" Matt LeBlanc honored Perry on his own Instagram page.

“Matthew, It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," LeBlanc wrote alongside a gallery of photos of the pair, who played roommates and best friends on "Friends."

He continued, “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

LeBlanc concluded by joking, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

On Oct. 28, Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead by Los Angeles City Fire Department officials responding to the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives found “no obvious signs of trauma” and no signs of foul play. Perry’s official cause of death is pending a coroner’s investigation.

Cox, LeBlanc and former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow released a statement about Perry's death on Oct. 30.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”