Bravo super fan Chrissy Teigen makes it clear if she’d ever join the cast of ‘Real Housewives’

Chrissy Teigen may love Bravo, but don’t expect her to be part of one of the cable network’s flagship shows.

During an appearance May 18 on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the supermodel was asked about how so many people, including Andy Cohen himself, think she’d be the “dream celebrity” to join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She replied that she has no plans to join the cast.

“I mean, I love everything about it,” she said. “Obviously, I love watching the show. I don’t think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much.

“And they come in and it seems like they’re too fangirly. So, I don’t really think it’s a good idea for me.”

Teigen also said she doesn’t have the personality to fit in on “The Real Housewives.”

“Also, it doesn’t seem like it, but I don’t like fighting, I really don’t. I would cry a lot.”

When Cohen suggested she could be “the fun girl,” Teigen said, “You think? But they hate the fun girl.”

After mulling over the possibility and discussing how “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan is “a fun girl,” Teigen said that comes with a downside.

“Yeah, right, but if you’re a fun girl, you got to be a 'something else' girl,” she said.

Even if she doesn’t make her presence felt in the “Real Housewives” universe, Teigen remains a steadfast Bravo fan: She turned out for BravoCon 2022 and even played the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” on “Celebrity Family Feud” in 2019.