Blake Shelton surprised by former ‘Voice’ winners on his last-ever show

Blake Shelton watched his last 12 years on "The Voice" come to life with a heartwarming group performance from former contestants to mark his final episode after 23 seasons on the show.

Twelve former "Voice" singers, including seven former winners, joined together to sing Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" to Shelton on the May 23 season finale of the NBC talent show.

The country star and longtime coach on the show smiled ear to ear as he watched one former contestant after another sing part of the song. Video highlights also played of his moments with them over the years.

Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood got things started, followed by Jermaine Paul, the winner from all the way back in Season Two.

They were followed by The Swon Brothers from Season Four, RaeLynn from Season Two, and Season Four winner Danielle Bradbery. Season Seven champ Craig Wayne Boyd took it from there, followed by Season 11 winner Sundance Head.

Todd Tilghman, the Season 18 victor, came next, followed by Season Three winner Cassadee Pope.

A pair of Season One contestants from back in 2011, Dia Frampton and Xenia, helped finish it up along with Season 19 contestant Ian Flanigan.

The group then joined together to sing the ending of the song.

"We will always pick you, Blake," they said in unison.

The touching sendoff was one of several tributes to Shelton during the season finale, which crowned Gina Miles as the latest winner.

Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, sent a video message about how she met her "soulmate" on the show. One of Shelton's fellow original "Voice" coaches, Adam Levine, also paid tribute along with John Legend, Usher, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Pharrell Williams and Dolly Parton.

TODAY's Carson Daly, who hosts "The Voice," had a sentimental message for his good friend after his "red chair retirement." Carson's wife, Siri, also paid tribute to Shelton, calling him part of their family.