‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for fourth season days after Season 3 premiere

Class will be back in session at Abbott Elementary.

The show, which premiered its third season Feb. 7, has been renewed for Season Four, ABC announced Feb. 10.

The school-set sitcom follows a group of teachers at an elementary school in Philadelphia in a mockumentary format.

The show has won four Emmy Awards — including outstanding lead actress for star and creator Quinta Brunson and outstanding writing for a comedy series — out of 15 total nominations since it premiered in December 2021.

The show's third season kicked off with an hour-long episode that caught viewers up to speed after a five-month time jump. Since then, Janine (Brunson) has accepted a fellowship with the school district, driving a wedge between her and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) amid their ongoing "will they/won't they" relationship, Ava (Janelle James) has started taking her job as principal more seriously, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walters) faces an unwanted proposal and more.

The episode also featured cameos from three local heroes to the "Abbott Elementary" crew — Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce.

"Abbott Elementary" airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.