Quinta Brunson is the first Black woman to win best actress in a comedy in over 40 years

Quinta Brunson was overcome with emotion when accepting her Emmy Awards win.

During the Jan. 15 ceremony, the "Abbott Elementary" creator and star took home the award for outstanding actress in a comedy series for her role as Janine Teagues.

The win made her the first Black woman to win the category since Isabel Sanford won in 1981 for “The Jeffersons.”

“I love making ‘Abbott Elementary’ so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I say it every time, but I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this.”

Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary” onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While in the press room backstage, Brunson touched on the win and how she felt “overwhelmed” by the win.

“I just wasn’t prepared and I was and I was really just enjoying the night,” she said of her winning, saying she would have been “satisfied” seeing any of the other women win.

As for being the second Black woman to win in the category in over four decades, she expressed, "I'm still processing, I'm just very grateful. I'm really grateful."

With the third season of "Abbott Elementary" around the corner, she also teased what people can except when it returns to TV.

“I actually got my dream guest stars for the premiere this season,” Brunson said. “So if you watch the premiere, Feb. 7, you will be able to see my dream guest stars and that’s all I can say.”

