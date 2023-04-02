Sheryl Lee Ralph is rooting for Gregory and Janine to get together on ‘Abbott Elementary’

The “Abbott Elementary” cast are extremely protective of Janine and Gregory’s love story.

During Season One of the hit ABC sitcom, Janine and Gregory, played by creator and writer Quinta Brunson and actor Tyler James Williams, developed an undeniable chemistry that had viewers eagerly waiting for the two to start dating

When Season Two began, it seemed like the co-workers were finally ready to confess their feelings and become more than friends. During Episode 16, “Teacher Conference,” the pair shared their long-anticipated first kiss.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson as Gregory and Janine. Raymond Liu / ABC via Getty Images

But, in the following episode, they agreed their passionate moment was a mistake, meaning their will-they-won’t-they romance continues. In a recent interview with GQ, Williams revealed he supports the slow burn between Janine and Gregory because he wants to see more “growth” in the characters and their connection.

With the season finale just a few weeks away, the 30-year-old actor spoke with TODAY.com at 2023 PaleyFest Los Angeles about why Janine and Gregory’s relationship has stalled since their secret smooch and how they can get back on the right track.

“I think one of the things that they have not figured out how to do and that they’re trying to figure out is, how do you maintain romantic feelings and also a professional relationship,” he said at the red carpet event April 1.

The Golden Globe winner added, “I also think they need to communicate better.”

Tyler James Williams attends PaleyFest LA April 1. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

He said he has seen the characters grow since their kiss, and he is optimistic that Janine and Gregory are headed in the right direction.

“I feel like they’re trying and they’re learning and they’re growing in that way and we’ll see how that continues to go,” he shared.

Williams later joined co-stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis on the Dolby Theatre stage for a panel discussion about the show’s second season moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider.

After Schneider mentioned the sparks between Janine and Gregory, Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard, also had a few suggestions to help the two figure out their relationship problems.

“I want them to get into therapy,” the Emmy winner said as the crowd laughed.

She joked, “I need Gregory in therapy for himself…he’s got daddy issues,” which Williams agreed with.

Ralph continued, “And I need Janine to get into therapy for herself because she’s got mommy issues and sister issues.”

But, Ralph made it clear she is rooting for Janine and Gregory to become a couple. “When these two people come together, I want it to last,” she said.

During the panel, the cast answered questions from the audience as well. Multiple fans used the opportunity to compliment “Abbott Elementary” for its accurate portrayal of public school teachers and their commitment to their students.

Walter, who plays Melissa Schemmenti, pointed out that teachers are underpaid and sometimes disrespected.

“Teaching is a historically undervalued profession,” “The Parent Trap” star said. “Right now they are going through a time where people are second guessing what they do. They’re wanting to control their teaching plans. And (with our) little TV show, we can do our part in acknowledging the incredible impact of teaching.”

Davis, who plays the hilarious janitor Mr. Johnson, chimed in and said, “Teachers should be paid, I think, as much as doctors.”

William Stanford Davis at PaleyFest LA April 1. David Livingston / WireImage

He mentioned that viewers can relate to the show because everyone has been impacted by influential teachers similar to the ones on “Abbott Elementary.”

All of the cast members take their roles as fictional educators seriously and some actually teach the child actors on set in between takes. Williams said many of the young actors are completing real worksheets and assignments in each of the classroom scenes.

Walter said she checks some of the actors’ work and teaches a quick math lesson from time to time.

Ralph praised the adorable child actors for being, “some of the most talented ever.”

“These children, they pay attention, they come ready to do the work,” the “Moesha” star said. “They ask important questions. And when I look at the classroom of these kids, I know the future of the industry is going to be great.”