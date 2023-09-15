'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Exclusive: Mary and Brandan are pregnant

"90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" stars Mary and Brandan are taking their relationship to the next level: parenthood!

The couple reveal that they're expecting their first child together in the latest episode of the hit TLC series, and TODAY.com has an exclusive first look at the moment.

The clip begins with Mary asking Brandan if he's ready to see the results of her pregnancy test. As she hands it to him, she jokingly says, "Don’t worry. I wipe(d) it."

While they look at the positive results together Mary says, "We're having a baby now" then they proceed to cuddle together in bed.

In a confessional interview, she backtracks a bit and says she actually took her first pregnancy test the night before.

"Last night I (took) my first pregnancy test and I found out that I'm pregnant. And it’s a blessing, so I’m happy for it," she adds.

The scene then shifts to a self-filmed video of Mary reading the results of her first test while Brandan is asleep.

"I’m very happy and I’m so excited," she says while noting that she'll share the news when he wakes up.

"I just decided to do another pregnancy test when he’s awake so I can show it to him and make sure that I am pregnant," she says.

Back in bed, the couple contemplates parenthood and Mary says, "I’m sure we will be good parent(s), you know?"

Brandan replies, "Yeah, of course," but his mood is a bit subdued.

Mary is then curious to know how her fiancé feels about the big news.

"I don’t know how I’m feeling. I just can’t believe you’re pregnant," he says.

"Are you happy or ...?" she asks.

"I am happy. Just let me process this," he says.

“Well, it happened. So the baby is here now in my tummy,” she replies.

Earlier this season, Mary and Brandan introduced their love story to viewers and revealed that they met when they were both living in different countries: the Philippines (Mary) and the United States (Brandan).

After Brandan relocated to the Philippines, he learned that Mary's family had multiple rules for their courtship. Most importantly, he had to ask permission to hold her hand or kiss her — and no sex before marriage.

In the Sept. 18 episode of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," Mary addresses her pregnancy while talking about her family's relationship standards.

"I know that I want(ed) to wait until marriage before having sex, but I changed my mind because when (my grandfather) is gone, I feel so confident. And Brandon is here now in person, and I really love him, and I feel ready to give my all to him. You know, we’re humans," she says.

While maintaining a long distance relationship, Mary and Brandan spent all hours on video calls with each other (even while sleeping). Their friends and families questioned their "obsessive and possessive behavior," according to a TLC press release.

When Brandan moved to the Philippines, the couple began to spend all their time together in person, but he struggled to gain her trust as she regularly reminded him not to look at other women.