'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' cast guide

Searching for your latest dose of reality TV romance? Season Five of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" recently premiered and there's plenty of drama and intrigue to go around.

Much like the other "90 Day Fiancé" spinoffs, the show follows couples who are willing to move across the world for the love of their life. However, unlike the original series, in which one of the betrothed usually comes to the U.S., this show focuses on Americans who move to their partner's country.

Trust us, the captivating show will suck you in. Courtesy TLC

This season will feature seven couples, each with their own fascinating love story. Want to get to know the lovebirds before diving into the show? Here's a handy guide.

Meet the new couples

Brandan (Oregon) and Mary (Philippines)

Mary and Brandon. Courtesy TLC

Brandan and Mary, both 23, live on different continents but they "spend every waking (and sleeping) hour on video call with each other,” according to a press release.

They have never met in person, but have “made extraordinary sacrifices to prove their love to one another” and Brandan has “invested everything he has into building a home for them in the Philippines.”

After witnessing their "obsessive and possessive behavior," Brandan and Mary's friends and families "oppose the relationship." In one scene from the Season Five trailer, Brandan's mother laments over Mary's controlling nature.

"She doesn’t want you around another female but your mother or your sister. It p----- me off," she says.

In a confessional interview, she makes it clear that she'll do everything in her power to protect Brandan from heartbreak.

"I’ll be d----- if I watch my son ruin his life over this girl he’s never met," she says.

Alas, the lovebirds still insist on being together.

"There’s no turning back and no backup plan, but Brandan is in for a rude awakening before his plane has even left the ground," a press release teases.

Holly (Utah) and Wayne (South Africa)

Holly and Wayne. Courtesy TLC

Holly, 44, is described as a “fairy-tale-obsessed barber” while 40-year-old Wayne is an entrepreneur with his own plumbing business. After meeting on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site, the couple decides to move in together, with Holly relocating to South Africa.

“Even though I’ve only spent one week in person with Wayne, I’m giving up everything for him. But I know without a doubt he’s the one,” she says in a trailer.

Holly’s friends and family “worry about her safety in South Africa” and Wayne sheds light on the situation.

“In the last six months, I’ve been broken into three times,” he says in the promo.

Holly’s mother travels with her to assess her new living situation and they arrive in South Africa just over a week before the wedding. Soon enough, Holly realizes why her loved ones were concerned and she expresses her own fears to Wayne in one clip.

“It’s scary. I’m here by myself at night,” she says.

Wayne doesn’t seem overly sympathetic and responds, saying, “When you were coming here, I told how it was.”

Holly replies, saying, “I can’t do this anymore. I don’t wanna do this anymore.”

Shekina (Los Angeles) and Sarper (Turkey)

Shekinah and Sarper. Courtesy TLC

Shekinah, a 41-year-old aesthetician, met 43-year-old Sarper, a model and personal trainer, during a trip to Turkey and they "fell head over heels for each other" after two days once they realized they had incredible sexual chemistry.

Things seem promising, but Shekinah’s loved ones are concerned that her new beau is a playboy and that she's "repeating a pattern of falling for an attractive man despite the red flags."

When she travels abroad to be with Sarper, Shekinah "tries to lay down ground rules" but Sarper "balks at her efforts to control him."

As the couple gets to know each other, "shocking discoveries are made" and they begin to "question how well they really know each other."

Julio (New York) and Kirsten (Netherlands)

Kirsten and Julio. Courtesy TLC

“Meeting Kirsten just felt right, so I’m moving to the Netherlands to be with her,” New York-based DJ Julio says in a trailer for Season Five.

The 27-year-old "self-proclaimed 'momma's boy" first spotted Kirsten, 24, on Instagram and was "instantly mesmerized." The pair spent a week together in quarantine and Julio soon decided to move to another continent to be with his new love.

Before he does so, Kirsten plans a trip to New York to meet her beau's mom for the first time and she soon "makes a shocking discovery that leads them both to question the future of their relationship."

Kimberly (Alabama) and Tejaswi (TJ) (India)

Tejaswi and Kimberly. Courtesy TLC

Talk about a unique meet-cute story! Kimberly, 30, is a clairvoyant who says she first met her fiancé TJ, 33, “in a dream” then hit things off with him over social media. They got engaged after meeting in person in India and TLC cameras captured the wedding planning process.

While TJ plans "an elaborate Indian wedding," Kimberly grows "frustrated" because she's not involved in the decision-making. On top of that, she will be "leaving behind her independent American lifestyle to move in with TJ’s more traditional family."

When she's in India, Kimberly quickly realizes that her fiancé didn't tell her all the details about "the life she was signing up for."

"This isn’t what I wanted!" she exclaims at one point during the trailer. "I’m just asking you to say you heard me, and you will not do it. Why won't you just say that you heard me?"

In a confessional, TJ vents about Kimberly and says, "She is all about 'Me, me, me, me.' How the f--- are you a clairvoyant? You are not respecting someone's soul and someone's emotion."

Meet the returning couples

Daniele and Yohan (Dominican Republic)

Daniele and Yojan. Courtesy TLC

Fans of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” will recognize this married couple who also appeared on the show last season. This time around, they "attempt to make a fresh start together."

Daniele, 42, and Yohan, 33, have lots of goals for their future, including the following: "getting pregnant, buying a home and starting a business."

Unfortunately, the road to happily ever after isn't so smooth and "their cultural differences and personality clashes threaten to topple everything."

In one scene from the Season Five trailer, Yohan criticizes his wife and says, "You’re a selfish person, you only think about yourself."

Frustrated, she fires back by saying, "So go home! Get the f--- out of my house. Get out of my house."

Kenny and Armando (Mexico)

Kenny and Armando. Courtesy TLC

Kenny, 60, and Armando, 34, return to the series for Season Five and they’re “newly at odds.” As they consider moving to Mexico City, a "power struggle" emerges.

Armando has baby fever and he urges Kenny to seriously consider surrogacy. But suddenly, "tensions between this normally united pair begin to boil over, shaking the foundation of their relationship."

"We can’t keep pushing it back. It’s time to make a decision," Armando says in a clip from the trailer as the couple talks about parenthood.

"You're making this really hard," Kenny responds.

"That's unfair for you to say. I need a second," Armando says and walks away.

In a confessional, Kenny explains that the idea of having a child "does put a lot of pressure on me."