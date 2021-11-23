Tori Spelling explains why Dean McDermott isn't in family holiday card

Tori Spelling's holiday card is missing one important member of the family.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared the festive photo on Instagram on Monday and fans couldn't help but notice that her husband, Dean McDermott, was absent.

In the sweet snapshot, the 48-year-old poses with her and McDermott's five children - Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 - and a few farm animals. The card reads "Happy Holidays. With love, from our farm to your home. xoxo, Tori & Family."

One fan questioned why McDermott, 55, wasn't in the photo and left the following comment on Spelling's post: "Dean must be 'working' out of town and couldn't get home in time for the annual Christmas picture."

The mother of five took a moment to respond and say that was, in fact, the case.

"Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada," she wrote.

Speculation aside, Spelling seemed excited to get the holiday season started with a festive holiday card.

"It’s that time again. And it’s a winter wonderland at my house!" she wrote in the post's caption.

The holiday card was part of a paid partnership with the card company SimplytoImpress, which Spelling acknowledged in the caption.

"Thank you, SimplytoImpress.com, for once again bringing our happy family to life on my favorite holiday card yet," she wrote.

Spelling and McDermott have repeatedly been the subject of relationship woe rumors over the years, and the mother of five addressed speculation that they are going through a rough patch back in June during an interview on SiriusXM’s "Jeff Lewis Live."

“You know what,” she said at the time, “Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed.”

When Lewis asked if that meant McDermott was sleeping in the guest room, she replied, “He’s in a room.”

Spelling then clarified that the sleeping arrangement began when her husband was working away from home.

“Since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country,” she said. “They all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms. Yes.”

In October, Spelling declined to talk about the state of her marriage during an interview with Whitney Cummings, who was filling in as a host on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“What? You know I’m not going to answer that,” Spelling said when asked for a status update.

“Fair enough, fair enough,” Cummings said. “We asked, I love you, this is somebody who has strong boundaries and she’s controlling the narrative, and she answers the questions we want to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you.”