Tori Spelling dodges question about relationship with husband Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling isn’t talking about the status of her marriage to Dean McDermott.

Rumors about their relationship have been swirling for some time, so comedian Whitney Cummings asked the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star what’s going on while Cummings filled in as host on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Tuesday.

“What? You know I’m not going to answer that,” Spelling replied.

“Fair enough, fair enough,” Cummings said. “We asked, I love you, this is somebody who has strong boundaries and she’s controlling the narrative, and she answers the questions we want to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you.”

“That’s awesome. So what are you going to ask me next?” Spelling responded.

Spelling and McDermott were each married to other people when they met and allegedly had an affair. They divorced their respective spouses before marrying each other in 2006. They have endured marital strife before, with the pair working through McDermott’s alleged adultery on the 2014 Lifetime reality series “True Tori.”

The couple has five kids, including Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.

While she remained mum about her marriage, one thing that Spelling, 48, was willing to address is the chatter that she spent $250,000 on plastic surgery.

“Can you imagine?” Spelling said.

“Who comes up with these rumors?” Cummings asked.

“It’s crazy, right?” Spelling said.

“And I work constantly, so if you follow my Instagram, it’s funny, where I’ve had time to do $250,000 worth of plastic surgery,” Spelling added.

“Personally, I would just like to have $250,000 in my bank account,” she joked, while giving credit to her makeup artist, Hailey Hoff, for her current look. “Save the plastic surgery!”

Those comments echo remarks she made in September denying she'd undergone $100,00 worth of plastic surgery while appearing on Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live.”

“First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hailey Hoff, and with contour, she does makeup like no one else,” she said. “I look completely different. I look like I’ve had a nose job and it’s straight now.”