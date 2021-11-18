Tori Spelling calls out paparazzi for taking pictures at son's preschool

Tori Spelling is lashing out at a paparazzi photographer who took pictures of her 4-year-old son, Beau, outside his preschool.

“I’m pissed!” Spelling began an Instagram post on Thursday. “It’s one thing to follow celebs around but do NOT cross the line and enter our children’s schools! Too far!”

In the post, Spelling also corrected a publication that published one of the images on its site.

“This was not taken at a bakery @dailymail,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor wrote.

“Just because you cropped him out of the photo walking in front of me, doesn’t give you the right to drive up the private driveway and violate the privacy of this amazing family owned preschool, the kids there, and their parents,” Spelling wrote. “If you insist on following us adult humans everywhere then please know the boundaries of privacy that these kiddos deserve! Think about your own kids? This is a violation that shouldn’t be tolerated! Parents out there agree??”

Blake Lively certainly does.

Earlier this year, Lively called out a website that shared a picture of her with daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

“You edit together these images ... to look like I’m happily waving. But that is deceitful,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “The real story is: My children were being stalked by a man all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see. When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away. And jump out again at the next block.”

As for that smiling shot of her, Lively explained that, “(For) the photographers who would speak to me, I was able to agree to smile and wave and let them take my picture away from my children, if they would leave my kids alone. Because it was frightening.”

