Tiffani Thiessen celebrates 50th birthday with a sultry pic: ‘Over the hill’

Somebody call Zack! Paging Slater! In news that will make anyone who was a kid in the ‘90s do a double take, Tiffani Thiessen turned 50 on Jan. 23 — and she certainly embraced the milestone birthday.

The former “Saved by the Bell” star, who was one of the most fashionable actors of the decade, posted a sensual photo on Instagram of herself wrapped in a sheet while on a bed.

“Over the hill,” she captioned the picture, while also using the hashtag #thisis50.

Thiessen’s post was met with applause by plenty of stars.

“Welcome to the 5th level kid!” gushed her “Saved by the Bell” co-star Mario Lopez.

“Well done. Starting the 50s exactly right. Happy Birthday!!!” Jenna Fischer commented.

“Looks pretty 🔥🔥🔥 to me,” raved Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski and Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater in "Saved by the Bell." Joseph Del Valle / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Happy Birthday! I remember knowing you as a teenager and hoping to be as gorgeous as you one day! And I still feel the same! You make 50 look great!” commented Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“Holy guacamole babahhhhhhhh!!!!” panted Thiessen’s husband, Brady Smith. “Hubba Hubba.”

Thiessen has already accomplished quite a bit in her first half-century of life. She is best known for playing perky cheerleader Kelly Kapowski on “Saved by the Bell” — and reprising the role in the Peacock reboot of the series — as well as conniving schemer Valerie Malone on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” She's also gone on to become quite popular for her cooking.

And while she is beloved for her roles on those teen shows, Thiessen has been gearing up for this big birthday. Her Instagram account has been filled in recent weeks with posts about her impending birthday, including one in which she shared a butterfly tattoo she got as part of what she called her “countdown to 50.”

She has also previously spoken out about what she expects from this new decade.

“I think being the best 50-year-old I can be,” she said on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” last October when asked what she anticipates, while noting she’s looking forward to “a little more me time.”

“I’m just trying to be very healthy about approaching 50 with a good mindset,” she added. "Be happy with the wrinkles that I’ve earned. And I say earned because I think I’ve earned them, you know? They’re from all the tears and laughter, both. And so I’m happy about that.”