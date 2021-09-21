The story behind Zack-Kelly split and the most 'hated man in 'Saved by the Bell' history'

In the early 1990s, Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski were one of the hottest couples on television. They were certainly the hottest couple on Saturday morning television, where “Saved by the Bell” became a pop culture sensation. They were relationship goals well before NBC’s online store began selling a shirt confirming they were relationship goals.

And then Jeff Hunter came along and messed everything up.

You remember Jeff — the college sophomore who hired Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen) as a server at the Max, swept her off her feet and became the reason she and Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) broke up. He is the “most hated man in ‘Saved by the Bell’ history,” Patrick Muldoon, the actor who played Jeff, told TODAY with a chuckle.

Zack and Kelly’s split played out in episodes that premiered 30 years ago this month. Why did the creative team behind “Saved by the Bell” decide to end Zack and Kelly’s relationship? How did Jeff enter the picture? And how does Muldoon feel about his memorable role all these years later?

In separate interviews with TODAY, Muldoon, “Saved by the Bell” producer Franco Bario and writer-producer Jeffrey Sachs shared their memories of the breakup — a storyline that draws strong reactions to this day. (Muldoon has seen your comments on social media, “Saved by the Bell” fans.)

Writing a new chapter for Zack and Kelly

A main storyline of “Saved by the Bell” during the early part of its run was Zack pursuing, and then dating, his dream girl, Kelly. By the time Jeff was introduced at the beginning of season three (or season four, depending on whether you’re counting the “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” episodes), Zack and Kelly were firmly entrenched as Bayside High’s star couple.

However, the show’s creative team, led in part by executive producer Peter Engel, saw an opportunity to grow and expand the Zack and Kelly characters. That meant Zack and Kelly growing apart as boyfriend and girlfriend.

“In any series the stories have to evolve, and I think Peter’s choice at the time was, what stories do we have left to tell with Zack and Kelly? And this was certainly going to be a big one,” Bario said.

If only Kelly hadn't applied for a job at the Max ... Chris Haston / NBC

Steering the characters into a new direction also allowed fans to see how Zack and Kelly would handle a breakup — a situation that most real-life teens who fall in love have to face eventually.

“We were looking, I would imagine, back at high school kids and saying, well, you know, they tend to have these deep relationships, deep love affairs that last a week or two, not a lifetime. So would this be an opportunity for us to do something different and make it real and make it feel like this is what kids, how kids really live,” Sachs recalled.

Still, the decision to have Zack and Kelly move on from each other took the show out of its comfort zone.

“I know for all of us on the show, it was pretty dramatic for us, too, because we were very used to Zack and Kelly being together,” Bario remembered.

The show was taking a risk. Would its audience accept a “Saved by the Bell” in which Zack and Kelly were not together? Muldoon said Engel gave him a heads-up to let him know exactly what he was getting himself into.

“He told me, he goes, ‘Just so you know, for our fan base, this is going to be a big deal. We're taking a chance here.’ I remember Peter said that to me. And I, you know, slowly over these 30 years have realized what he meant,” Muldoon shared, laughing.

Creating and casting Jeff

Coming up with a new love interest for Kelly was a tall order — after all, Zack was a self-proclaimed “blond Tom Cruise.” Jeff may not have been blond, but he was attractive, and he was a college man.

“That was also a casting decision, that we wanted somebody who was young but still strong looking and a little bit older because that's always — or what we perceived at that time — that would have been interesting to a high school girl, and that also might be a little bit more of a challenge to a high school guy who happens to be the most liked high school prankster, for example, in the school and very good looking in his own right,” Sachs said.

“Well, here is some competition that he can't quite get past because this is a UCLA student and he's tall, handsome and all that kind of stuff. Somebody that posed a very interesting threat to Mark-Paul's character of Zack.”

While Jeff may have been an interesting threat to Zack, he was a safe love interest for Kelly, thanks to Muldoon’s performance, according to Bario.

“I think what we had to be careful because he was older, you know, is that we had been living in a world of high school kids, and so I think what Patrick did that was so special and unique is that he fell into that world without making it feel like there was some danger for Kelly, you know? I think that's why he in the audition process came up as such an ideal candidate for that role, because it still felt like something that could make sense for Kelly,” Bario said.

Muldoon described the dynamic between Jeff and Kelly in more blunt terms: “It never crossed my mind, like, Jeff is some high school predator (laughs). Like, that never crossed my mind. And I'm sure it never crossed the writers’ minds.”

Muldoon's credits range from the TV series "Days of our Lives" and "Melrose Place" to the film "Starship Troopers," but he's still remembered as the guy who broke up Zack and Kelly. Chris Haston / NBC

At the time he landed the role of Jeff, Muldoon was a newcomer to scripted TV; “Saved by the Bell” was one of his first acting jobs. He’d previously crossed paths with Thiessen during his modeling days, but he didn’t really know much about “Saved by the Bell” before he filmed his episodes.

“I didn't really realize how popular it was, and I also really didn't realize how much people had an affection for Kelly and Zack and how serious they were about it,” Muldoon, 52, said. “I kind of discovered that, because it was a live audience, and I remember the recording of the show. The reaction from the audience was, like, not favorable, you know (laughs), and strong.”

Muldoon made his first “Saved by the Bell” appearance in the episode “The Last Dance.” As a new manager at the Max, Jeff took a chance on an inexperienced Kelly — who was in need of quick cash before the Bayside costume ball — as a server.

Sachs is credited as a writer of the episode, though he was quick to point out that the writing process for “Saved by the Bell” was a collaborative effort. The Jeff character was named after Sachs and his Brittany spaniel at the time, Hunter, a companion in the writers room.

The kiss and the breakup

Though Muldoon said the audience reaction to his character was not favorable, the studio crowd didn’t object to Kelly and Jeff’s first kiss, either. The moment came when the two were alone at the Max. The audience was silent when Kelly and Jeff first touched lips, but when they kissed again, those in attendance let out a familiar “wooooooooo!”

“I think the audience at first didn't quite know what to make of what was happening, the way that Kelly didn’t, the character, so, yeah, it was pretty quiet at that moment,” Bario said. “And I think, you know, when you're shooting the multicam and you do have a live audience you never really know for sure what reactions will be to things. And I think in a way, hearing the silence in that moment, you know, let us understand that like, you know, this audience was a little — there was some trepidation in what was going on there. And maybe the second kiss became the moment where they're like, all right, well, maybe this will be good for Kelly.”