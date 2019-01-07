Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Tia Mowry-Hardict and twin Tamera Mowry-Housley are in mourning for their grandmother, who died this past weekend.

The former "Sister, Sister" co-stars, both 40, posted individual photos on Instagram honoring their late Grandma Clo, including this sweet embrace:

"You went on to see the Lord this morning and I'm so happy I got to see you," wrote Tia in the caption. "I thank God. I love you grandma, I love you. My heart is broken."

The day before, Tamera shared a photo of her hand clasping Clo's:

"You are the strongest person I know," Tamera wrote in the caption. "You are the matriarch of our family. Every good thing trickles down from you. You amaze me every day with your strength and unconditional love. Your obedience and love towards our Heavenly Father is admirable. Love you so so so much. #cancersucks"

She also shared a photo from happier times (specifically, her 2011 wedding to Adam Housley) with Clo done up in beautiful pink:

"You are with the Lord now," she noted. "You fought a long long fight. ... Till we meet again," she added, mentioning Adam and their two children, Aden, 6, and Aria Talea, 3, in the caption.

Tia also shared a photo of Clo's hands resting on her pregnant belly; Tia gave birth to her third child, Cairo, in May:

She noted, "I'm so happy you got to see her." Tia and husband Cory Hardrict also have a son, Cree, 7.

This is only the latest tragedy in the family; Mowry-Housley's niece Alania Housley, 18, was killed in last November's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.

Mowry-Housley, who now co-hosts "The Real," noted on the show two weeks after the shooting that "our family's been through a lot."

Tamera Mowry (l.) and Tia Mowry at a signing for their book "Twintuition" in 2015. WireImage

She added, "But the interesting thing about grief is that you've got to find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time."