Tia Mowry gets real about post-baby belly 7 weeks after giving birth

Seven weeks after welcoming a baby girl, "Sister, Sister" alum Tia Mowry is "embracing" her post-pregnancy body, but she admits it took time.

On Monday, the 39-year-old actress and lifestyle guru shared a full-body selfie with a powerful message about loving her new shape, belly and all.

"7 weeks #postpartum. Some pregnant women after giving birth no longer have a belly after 7 weeks. While others it may take a little longer. Me, I’m the latter," Mowry candidly wrote.

The actress revealed that after giving birth to her son, Cree, who turns 7 on Thursday, things were much the same. Her body didn't magically snap back and, because of unrealistic expectations, that surprised her.

"I remember after giving birth to Cree, my belly didn’t all of a sudden go flat. I did have a C-Section, (as well as with my second pregnancy) and I thought something was wrong with me. I had seen in magazines the many women on the beach a few weeks #postpartum in a two piece," she wrote.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images Tia Mowry, seen here with husband Cory Hardrict, says it took time for her to appreciate her post-pregnancy body.

The actress, who welcomed both kids with hubby Cory Hardrict, 38, also revealed it took a little time for her to love her new shape.

"To be honest, it had to take time for me to embrace my new body. With this second pregnancy, I now have embraced that fact that I’ve housed a human being. A miracle. A life," she shared. "If it takes a while for me to get back to my normal self, than so be it. This. Is. Me. And I love me."

Mowry and Hardrict welcomed their baby girl, whose name they have yet to share, on May 5.

The following day, the actress shared a pic of herself and her newborn daughter in their hospital bed, gushing in the caption, "Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!"