Teachers parody 'Friends' theme song for students during coronavirus pandemic

The “Friends” reunion special is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But some fresh content inspired by the smash hit just came out, thanks to a group of teachers in New Jersey.

In a video titled “The One Where They Learned Remotely,” more than 40 staffers from Voorhees Middle School are seen performing a parody of the sitcom’s theme song, “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts. Each filmed their parts at home while in quarantine.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Faculty member Christine Blizzard-Wrobel tweaked the lyrics to include lines such as, “My iPad’s a joke, it’s broke, and you just sit all day.” She also changed the chorus from "I'll be there for you" to “We’ll be there for you.”

“We miss our kids and we’re just as sad to not be in school as they are,” Blizzard-Wrobel, who teaches STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and math) told TODAY. “We want the students to know that we’re there for them during this. We know it’s overwhelming.”

Voorhees Middle School teachers Christine Blizzard-Wrobel (right) and Tara Johnson both appear in the 'Friends' parody. Courtesy of Christine Blizzard-Wrobel and Tara Johnson

Blizzard-Wrobel, 32, said her students are adjusting to remote learning. But it hasn't been easy.

“They have been very emotional about how much they miss their friends. Even the kids who don’t like school are talking about how much they miss school,” she revealed.

Blizzard-Wrobel hopes the video, which features teachers dancing, jumping on trampolines and twirling umbrellas, cheers them up.

"Our ultimate goal was to put smiles on the faces of our students," she told TODAY.