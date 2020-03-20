'Friends' reunion special delayed because of coronavirus

The cast of "Friends" won't be there for us after all — at least, not this May.

HBO Max has delayed its highly anticipated "Friends" reunion special because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Could we BE any sadder? HBO Max has delayed its "Friends" reunion special that was scheduled to air in May. NBC

The unscripted reunion was scheduled to film this month on the show's iconic former soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The sitcom's entire cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — was expected to gather to celebrate the Emmy-winning sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Production on the special has been delayed until at least May, though a new formal filming date hasn't been determined, THR reports.

The "Friends" reunion is just the latest Hollywood production to be thwarted by the COVID-19 virus.

Production on nearly all television shows — including scripted series and both daytime and late-night talk shows — was shut down after the CDC issued its guidance for people in the U.S. to avoid groups larger than 50.

Some talk-show hosts like "Tonight Show" star Jimmy Fallon, have been quick to improvise innovative ways to continue filming from home, often with hilarious results.

The hosts of TODAY have also been affected. Al Roker has been delivering the weather from his kitchen ever since he and co-host Craig Melvin went into self-quarantine for precautionary reasons after a 3rd hour of TODAY employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

And on Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie began co-anchoring the show from her home's basement to be on the safe side after she came down with a mild sore throat and runny nose.

The coronavirus has also forced Hollywood studios to postpone the releases of several high-profile movies, including Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II," Disney's new live-action "Mulan," MGM's new James Bond film "No Time to Die" and Universal's "The Fast and the Furious" sequel "F9."