Courteney Cox, like you, has been passing time in quarantine watching 'Friends'

The current quarantine may go on for a day, a week, a month, or even a year, so Courteney Cox is finding a nostalgic way to keep busy.

The former “Friends” star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s at-home version of his late-night show Wednesday and revealed she’s passing the time by watching reruns of the iconic sitcom.

“I decided during this time, people love the show so much, I decided to binge-watch ‘Friends,’” she said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Are you doing it?” Kimmel asked.

“I just started season one. It’s really good,” she replied. When Kimmel pointed out that the sitcom is no longer available on Netflix, Cox said she bought the show on Amazon Prime.

Cox is re-acquainting herself with "Friends" while she remains at home. NBC

It appears Cox needs to brush up on her knowledge of the show. She told Kimmel that she is terrible at “Friends” trivia and while she remembers the experience and enjoying working with the people on it, she doesn't remember much about the episodes.

She proved her point when Kimmel beamed in his cousin’s son to face off with Cox in a round of “Friends” trivia, in which the actress got crushed, struggling to answer Monica-centric questions, such as when she learned to tell time and the names of her parents.

The quarantine has had a “Friends”-related impact. Cox said she and the rest of the cast were supposed to get together this past Monday and Tuesday to shoot the highly anticipated reunion show, but that was postponed.

A new date for the taping has not been set yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.