Everyone just calm down!

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift appear to have called a truce in their long-standing feud, sealed by Perry's cameo in the new music video for Swift’s song “You Need to Calm Down.”

In the clip released Monday, Perry dresses in a hamburger costume — similar to the one she wore at this year's Met Gala — and spots Swift, dolled up as a box of french fries. As a massive food fight erupts around them in a brightly colored trailer park, they walk toward each other and dance, with smiles spread across their faces. The two embrace before the video comes to a close.

The star-studded video for the track, which many are hailing as an LGTBQ anthem, also features appearances from Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Adam Rippon, Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the Fab Five of "Queer Eye."

Perry and Swift may have endured a rocky relationship over the years, but they are loving the fact that they've made up. Swift posted on Instagram a still photo of the two from the video.

"A happy meal," she wrote simply.

Perry also acknowledged how they've found peace.

"This meal is BEEF-free," she joked in her own post.

Last week, Perry teased that things had thawed in their famously frosty relationship.

"Feels good," she captioned a picture of cookies on a plate featuring the words "peace at last."

The cameo would seem to mark an end to the pair’s feud, centered around a dispute over backing dancers.

Swift first explained her side of the story, without naming Perry, in a 2014 Rolling Stone interview.

"She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour," Swift said when discussing her song “Bad Blood,” which the magazine said was "about another female artist." "She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her."

No more bad blood? Perry and Swift are a burger and fries in the video for Swift's song, "You Need to Calm Down." YouTube

Perry spelled out her side in a 2017 chat with James Corden, saying she tried to reach out to Swift, but Swift wouldn't speak to her.

After Swift's 2014 release of “Bad Blood,” Perry, in turn, raised eyebrows with her 2017 song, “Swish Swish,” which pundits believed was about Swift.

Now, consider the bad blood put to rest.