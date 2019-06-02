Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

June 2, 2019, 2:30 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Katy Perry is sharing new details about the marriage proposal that Orlando Bloom orchestrated for her on Valentine's Day — and the specifics are very romantic and at the same time very real.

"It was Valentine’s Day and I had to work that day,” Perry, 34, told English radio host Roman Kemp on his show "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp." “I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant, because when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta. So I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like 'Ah something is going down!' We were ordering everything and I was like 'Who is this person?'"

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend the Gala for the Global Ocean on September 26, 2018 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images

Perry was all smiles as she revealed more details to Kemp about that special day.

"I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you've ever seen. It's like when Kanye does that for Kim, you're like 'Oh my god!' and I was like 'Oh my god!' Anyways, it's great. He's great. I love him very much."

Fans first learned about the couple's engagement back in February when Perry posted a close-up shot of her and Bloom, 42, on Instagram showing off a diamond and ruby ring.

"Full Bloom," the singer captioned the photo of her and Bloom featuring the gorgeous flower ring with red heart balloons in the background. Bloom posted the same photo to his own Instagram account, captioning it "Lifetimes," causing intense speculation that the pair were engaged.

The conjecture was quickly confirmed when Katy Perry's mom, Mary Hudson, posted a picture of the couple dancing together on Facebook, and another photo of the ring. "Look who got engaged on Valentine's Day!" she wrote. Hudson later deleted the posts, but Perry confirmed the happy news later that month on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" saying that Bloom's proposal got off to a bumpy start, but ended up being perfect.

Perry released a new single, "Never Really Over," on Friday, along with a video that she describes as having a hippie, "Age of Aquarius" vibe. The breakup anthem is her first new single in two years and Perry told Kemp that it's about how "... all relationships accumulate to the one that maybe you're supposed to be with, but you couldn't be with the one if you hadn't gone through those other relationships."