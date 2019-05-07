Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 7, 2019, 4:20 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

More was definitely more at this year’s Met Gala, and the after-party looks were no exception!

Stars including Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry and Celine Dion made quick costume changes after the gala. They partied the night away in outfits that were just as fabulously over-the-top as their red carpet looks.

There were sequins, rhinestones and feathers galore, as well as one of the most memorable looks of the night: Katy Perry dressed as a giant cheeseburger.

Here are some of the best looks from the 2019 Met Gala after-parties.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Shutterstock

In a wild look to end all looks, the singer dressed up as a giant cheeseburger for the after-party, and in a sign of true commitment to the theme, she even wore bedazzled cheeseburger sneakers. The ensemble was from Moschino, the label behind her incredible chandelier dress at the gala.

As Perry herself teased on Instagram, "First we set the table, and then we dine."

Celine Dion

Celine Dion GC Images

The singer went for a more toned-down version of the fringed outfit she wore to the main event.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell Shutterstock

Campbell looked stunning in a black, fringed dress with a green jacket.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Shutterstock

Jenner channeled an ‘80s supermodel in this miniskirt suit with structured shoulders and a plunging neckline.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West GC images

The reality star changed into a figure-hugging, latex dress, accessorized with blue gloves, go-go boots and a spangly wig.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow GC Images

The supermodel looked fierce in a sheer, leopard-print bodysuit with matching boots and corset.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Shutterstock

The reality star and makeup mogul glimmered in a light blue gown with feathers down the back. She swapped the lilac wig she wore at the gala for one in matching icy teal.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid GC images

The supermodel kept on the same stunning, sequined Michael Kors ensemble that she wore during the gala, but she removed the cape and rocked the bodysuit underneath.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber GC images

The model changed into a casual-but-glamorous outfit for the after-parties, sporting sparkly shorts and a deconstructed button-up shirt.

Gwen Stefani and Jeremy Scott

Gwen Stefani and Jeremy Scott Shutterstock

The singer, seen here with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, wore a sparkly minidress emblazoned with the logo of the New York Post, along with her signature red lip and high ponytail. Scott, whose label Moschino designed Katy Perry’s cheeseburger ensemble, also wore a burger-inspired jacket.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross GC Images

The actress glittered in a fun, striped purple jumpsuit.

Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas GC Images

Everything about Chopra sparkled, from her sequined romper to her glittery tights and pumps. Meanwhile, Jonas kept things classic and minimalist in a black tuxedo (though he did swap the traditional tie for a silver chain).

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham GC Images

The supermodel shone in a chic, simple gold dress, which she paired with metallic heels.

From the red carpet to the after-parties, fashion's biggest night did not disappoint!