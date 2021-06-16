Watch the taekwondo act Simon called 'one of the most extraordinary' in 'AGT' history

You’ll flip over the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team’s performance on Tuesday night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” the latest act to wow viewers with an inspiring audition.

The team, made up of people from South Korea and America, had been invited to perform at the Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled for this summer because of the pandemic, but couldn’t make it happen because of COVID-19 — propelling them to instead try out for the reality competition and put on a mesmerizing show.

The performance sent people flying in the air as they climbed each other and kicked boards even higher. Team members flipped and spun with amazing precision, while they also performed moves in unison.

“I have goosebumps,” Heidi Klum said.

One man then climbed atop his team members and kicked four boards placed on top of separate poles in a simply astounding move.

“He flew!” Sofia Vergara cheered.

The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team put on a display of athleticism and body control that is hard to forget. Trae Patton / NBC

It then happened again, with even more boards on top of poles.

“I have never seen anything like that in my life,” host Terry Crews raved.

Another person kicked more boards on the poles, flipping his body in the process, in a jaw-dropping feat of contortion.

The team wrapped up its performance by sharing a positive message. Trae Patton / NBC

After a few more outstanding kicks, the team unfurled a banner that read, “Peace is more precious than Triumph.”

The judges were all blown away by what they had witnessed.

“It was perfection to me,” Vergara said.

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell were floored by what they saw. Trae Patton / NBC

“I think what you did was one of the most extraordinary things I’ve seen in all the years I’ve been on ‘America’s Got Talent,’” a clearly impressed Simon Cowell said.

Before the judges could vote on whether to advance the team, Crews stepped in.

“You were not able to make it to the Olympics and get a gold medal, but I am going to give you something golden right now!” he said before slamming on the Golden Buzzer, sending them right to the live shows in Hollywood.

The team may have a long run on the show ahead. Trae Patton / NBC

“I’d buy tickets and go see that anywhere,” Howie Mandel said about the group’s performance.

Crews was simply blown away by the group.

"I was up close and personal with the shrapnel that flew off the stage and I can tell you the power is real," he told People. "I was ducking and dodging the whole time! It was so exhilarating! These guys were flying around 40 feet in the air — I was watching human beings actually fly! I had to push the Golden Buzzer because it was truly Olympic level."