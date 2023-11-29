Exclusive: Spotify reveals its most anticipated podcasts of 2023

It's Spotify Wrapped day!

In addition to seeing the top songs, throwbacks, artists and albums of 2023 (plus your coveted Wrapped list), Spotify includes the top podcasts of the year — and the streaming giant also revealed the top 15 most anticipated podcast launches in the U.S. exclusively to TODAY.com.

To determine the most anticipated podcasts of the year, Spotify used audience size data from seven days after the first episode premiered from podcasts launched in 2023, the company said.

Taking the No. 1 spot is "Hot Mess with Alix Earle," the podcast featuring behind-the-scenes details of the influencer's life.

"Strike Force Five" came in at No. 2, the podcast hosted by late night show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver that premiered during the writers strike.

Rounding out the top three is "The Deck Investigates," a true-crime podcast investigating the murder of Darlene Hulse in 1984.

Read the full list here:

"Hot Mess with Alix Earle" "Strike Force Five" "The Deck Investigates" "What Now? with Trevor Noah" "The Coldest Case In Laramie" "De-Influenced with Dani Austin" "Brain Leak" "The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark" "Murder in Apartment 12" "Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" "The Wedding Scammer" "The Girl in the Blue Mustang" "Dark Arenas" "C&Whit Podcast" "Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy"

Did your favorite podcast make the list? Spotify

As for the top podcasts in the U.S. of 2023, "The Joe Rogan Experience" took the No. 1 spot, followed by Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" and "Crime Junkie."

The full list of the top podcasts in the U.S. includes: