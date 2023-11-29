Let the sharing of personal Spotify Wrapped lists begin.

The music streaming service unveiled its 2023 Wrapped campaign, revealing the top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year, as well as highly anticipated personalized user Wrapped lists.

Spotify’s 2023 top artist is none other than Taylor Swift, who is the most-streamed artist globally and in the U.S. with more than 26.1 billion global streams since Jan. 1. Bad Bunny, Drake and Peso Pluma also made both lists.

As for the most-streamed global song of 2023? People couldn't get enough of Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers.” Other tops songs include “Kill Bill” by SZA, Jung Kook's “Seven (feat. Latto),” and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma with “Ella Baila Sola.”

As Spotify shares its top global and U.S. wrapped lists, here is how you can find your top artists, albums, songs, albums and more.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped is the streaming services' end-of-year lists that shows what its users have been listening to since Jan. 1 of that specific year.

Usually shared in November, Spotify Wrapped reveals the top artists, songs, album and podcasts that all of its users have been listening to collectively.

Additionally, each individual user gets a personalized list that is created from what they listened to all year.

How to see Spotify Wrapped

Spotify released its own Wrapped list on Nov. 29, which includes Taylor Swift as the top artist of 2023. The platform will share its lists on their social media — and you can see their full list below.

As for personalized Spotify Wrapped lists, eligible users can access their personalized 2023 Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android). Additionally this year, people can also see their lists via web view on mobile or desktop by heading to Spotify.com/Wrapped.

Spotify notes to make sure your app is updated to the latest version to access your lists. The experience will begin rolling out to users globally on Nov. 29 at 8 a.m. ET.

How long is Spotify Wrapped available?

Users can see their Spotify Wrapped experience when they are on their app. The experience should be available until Dec. 31.

What are the Spotify Wrapped highlights so far?

According to a Spotify press release, 2023 was defined by the return of major female artists, diversity and “a global music culture that saw the rise of powerful genres.”

Check out the Spotify 2023 Wrapped global and U.S. top lists below.

Spotify 2023 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA Karol G Lana Del Rey

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Kill Bill” by SZA “As It Was” by Harry Styles “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Bizarrap, Shakira “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

"Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny "Midnights by Taylor Swift "SOS by SZA "Starboy by The Weeknd “Mañana Será Bonito" by Karol G "One Thing At A Time" by Morgan Wallen "Lover by Taylor Swift "Heroes & Villains" by Metro Boomin "Génesis" by Peso Pluma "Harry’s House" by Harry Styles

Top Podcasts Globally

"The Joe Rogan Experience" "Call Her Daddy" "Huberman Lab" "anything goes with emma chamberlain" "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" "Crime Junkie" "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" "Serial Killers" "The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett" "TED Talks Daily" "Relatos de la Noche" "Caso 63" "Psicologia Al Desnudo | @psi.mammoliti" "The Daily" "Lex Fridman Podcast" "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" "El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé" "Gemischtes Hack" "The Psychology of your 20s" "Stuff You Should Know" "SmartLess" "La Cotorrisa" "Se Regalan Dudas" "The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast" "Conspiracy Theories"

Top Sports Podcasts Globally

"New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" (US) "Pardon My Take" (US) "The Bill Simmons Podcast" (US) "Fozcast — The Ben Foster Podcast" (UK) "Fantasy Footballers — Fantasy Football Podcast" (US)

Most Anticipated Global Podcast Launches by a U.S. Creator

"Hot Mess with Alix Earle" "What Now? with Trevor Noah" "Strike Force Five" "The Deck Investigates" "The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark" "Brain Leak" "HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast" "The Coldest Case In Laramie" "The Wedding Scammer" "De-Influenced with Dani Austin"

Spotify 2023 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

Taylor Swift Drake Morgan Wallen The Weeknd Bad Bunny 21 Savage SZA Zach Bryan Kanye West Peso Pluma

U.S. Most-Streamed Songs

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen “Kill Bill” by SZA “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums

"One Thing At A Time" by Morgan Wallen "SOS" by SZA "Midnights" by Taylor Swift “Heroes & Villains” by Metro Boomin "Dangerous: The Double Album" by Morgan Wallen "Lover" by Taylor Swift "Un Verano Sin Ti" by Bad Bunny "folklore" by Taylor Swift “Génesis” by Peso Pluma "Starboy" by The Weeknd

Top Podcasts in the U.S.