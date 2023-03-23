Chloe Fineman is a comedy machine!

On the Thursday, March 23, episode of "Today With Hoda & Jenna," Fineman, 34, made Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb laugh when she played a fun game of "Scene Machine" on the show.

During the game, Fineman had to impersonate a few great celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Coolidge while acting out any random scenarios that a machine would give her — all under 10 seconds.

Chloe Fineman on the Thursday March 23 episode of "TODAY With Hoda & Jenna." TODAY

"Here we go," the anchors said when starting off the game.

The first celeb that Fineman was asked to impersonate was Coolidge. However, she had to act as if Coolidge was a heart surgeon delivering bad news.

"OK," Fineman said while running over to grab a stethoscope from the props table.

"Hi," Fineman said as Coolidge, who occasionally stretches out her words. "So, I got a bit of bad news. Your husband died."

"Oh my, God," Hoda said while laughing. "You're unbelievable!"

Next, Fineman was asked to do an impersonation of Barrymore as an Army general who was about to fight an alien invasion.

"Oh my goodness. Attention!" she yelled in a giddy high-pitched voice. "Ladies and gentlemen, people of the world, the aliens are coming. ET is here. My dear friend, ET, the extraterrestrial phone home!"

That's "so good," Jenna said of Fineman's impressions.

Fineman also imitated other celebrities in funny situations, including Meryl Streep as a football coach whose team is behind by 40 points, Kim Cattrall having a hot flash as a news anchor and even Elmo as a robbery suspect.

"You're the best," Hoda said.

"We love you," Jenna added.

Fineman is known to do some spot on impressions. In early March, she nailed an impression of Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars. Her impression was so good that Curtis personally gave Fineman her stamp of approval in an Instagram post.

“Well... @chloeiscrazy Mommy thinks you are funny AF!” she wrote, captioning side-by-side photos of her iconic plunging dress from the SAG Awards beside Fineman’s mimicked look. “XO.”

Then, in September 2021, Fineman had fans laughing once again when she did her best Julianne Moore impression for the actor herself.

“I love it!” Moore said at the time. “That’s amazing!”