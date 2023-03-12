Jamie Lee Curtis approves of ‘SNL’ impression of her passionate award show interviews

Chloe Fineman's Jamie Lee Curtis impression has the "Freaky Friday" star's stamp of approval.

Following a "Saturday Night Live" sketch poking fun at Curtis' red carpet interviews, the actor shared side-by-side photos of her iconic plunging dress from the SAG Awards beside Fineman's mimicked look.

"Well... @chloeiscrazy Mommy thinks you are funny AF!" she captioned the post. "XO."

In the cold open to the March 11 episode, Fineman impersonates Curtis being interviewed on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars, which air March 12.

"I mean seriously, how great is this? I sold yogurt that made you poop and now I'm nominated," she enthusiastically asks the hosts, while referencing the the actor's Activia commercials.

When asked which designer she's wearing, Fineman responds, "Kirkland, by Costco."

After Heidi Gardner's character commends her support of her fellow female actors, Fineman says, "Well, because these actresses rule!"

"Cate Blanchett, are you kidding me? She is so — am I allowed to curse?" she asks.

Realizing she cannot, Fineman leans over to dramatically silence her curse word when saying, "She is so — hot!"

She continued, yelling that the movie "Tár" was "iconic, vivacious, carnivorous, queer, vague, confusing, long, partially in German, and it was hands down the funniest movie of the year."

Fineman also mentions the Ariana DeBose's BAFTAs rap, which Curtis passionately came to the defense of Feb. 25.

"It was by far the best live rap performance I've seen all year," Fineman says, before yelling, "It was incredible!"

After the episode aired, Curtis also re-shared an Instagram story from DeBose herself, who posted a clip from the performance and tagged Fineman and Curtis as her “two favs.”

Curtis wrote over it, “I want my glasses back.”

At the 95th Oscars, Curtis has been nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

The ceremony will kick off Sunday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The night will be broadcast live on ABC and will be available for streaming.