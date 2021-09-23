IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See 'SNL' star Chloe Fineman do her Julianne Moore impression ... for Julianne Moore

Is there an impression that Fineman can't do?

The best of 'SNL' star Chloe Fineman on TODAY

Dec. 18, 202006:28
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

What’s that they say about imitation being the sincerest form of flattery?

"Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman did her impression of Julianne Moore for none other than Moore herself while Fineman appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

DeGeneres was asking Fineman about the impression when Moore came onto the stage.

“I’ll do this in front of you after meeting you for the first time,” Fineman said. “I do a thing. Is this Julianne Moore laughing or crying?”

Moore certainly seems to like Fineman's impression of her.Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
She then did a spot-on take of Moore laughing. Or crying. We’re not sure. We just know it’s funny because it featured her making a loud, inhaling noise while she placed her left hand on her forehead. The gangbusters impression left the audience and Moore all laughing.

“I love it!” Moore said. "That's amazing!"

Moore, Fineman and DeGeneres all had a laugh after Fineman busted out her winning impression of Moore.Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

The two then joined together to do the impression at the same time, much to the delight of the crowd, while Moore looked supremely thrilled that Fineman captured her essence.

Fineman wasn’t done there, though. She also showed off her talents imitating Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears (which she's shared before), Jennifer Coolidge and Frances McDormand.

Chloe Fineman talks about her incredible impressions on ‘SNL’

Sept. 28, 202003:49

Fineman, who first raised eyebrows with a stunning impression of Drew Barrymore, has developed a reputation as a go-to celebrity impersonator since joining “Saturday Night Live” in 2019.

Last December on "The Tonight Show," she had Jimmy Fallon in stitches when she read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" in the voices of Witherspoon, Barrymore, Margaret Thatcher, Nicole Kidman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep.

