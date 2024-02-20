Who is Carson Daly’s wife? All about food blogger and TODAY contributor Siri Daly

Carson Daly has been a fixture on TODAY since joining the team as a co-host in September of 2013. But sometimes, he's not the only Daly on set. Carson's wife, Siri Daly (née Pinter), is a food blogger and regular contributor to TODAY, where she shares her favorite snacks, sips and desserts with viewers.

Working together comes naturally for the couple, who first met in 2005 when Pinter was a writer's assistant on NBC's "Last Call with Carson Daly."

Eight years after their office meet-cute, the couple got engaged in 2013 and wed two years later on Dec. 23, 2015. Now, they're the proud parents of four kids: Jackson, Etta, London and Goldie.

While discussing how much their lives have changed since they became parents, Carson told ELLE that it feels like he and Siri are in a new phase in their lives.

"Yesterday, Siri and I were the cool kids, sitting front row at Coldplay. Now we’re waiting in line at Target," he said.

Read on to learn more about Carson Daly's wife, Siri Pinter.

Siri Daly and Carson Daly at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Siri Daly is a skilled chef and TODAY contributor

Siri currently works as a contributor for TODAY Food. She's also a food blogger who released her cookbook, "Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook," in 2018.

In a November 2023 interview with People, Carson said he often helps his wife out in the kitchen during mealtime.

“I like to barbecue, so I’ll do the steaks if I can. Or I love to do fish outside. And Siri does a great job with making any of the sides and the salads and all the stuff that goes along with it,” he said.

Carson noted that Siri is the one who helped him embrace his inner home chef.

“Siri is such a foodie. When I met her, she had a food blog. She’s from the Midwest and we’d be at breakfast, and all she and her friends do and parents and everybody in her world — when they’re at breakfast, they talk about lunch," he said. "When they’re at lunch, they talk about dinner, and I’m like, you guys have got to stop.”

“I got kind of sucked into it and now I really love it,” Carson added. “It’s at the epicenter of our family.”

Siri cooked for Carson on their first date

In a 2018 interview with Spirited Table, Siri said she baked for Carson on their first date after he invited her over to his house for a meal.

“On our first official date, he asked me to come over and bake — which I realize sounds slightly chauvinistic but I assure you, it wasn’t. He knew how much happiness being in the kitchen brought me, and he wanted to be a part of it. However, he didn’t even own a measuring cup, so off we went to Sur La Table and I basically outfitted his kitchen with all the proper equipment. We made brownies and cookies, and he invited some friends over later to enjoy them all. Best. Date. Ever,” she said.

In a sweet snapshot posted to her Instagram, Siri shared a Polaroid of one of her first hangouts with Carson. "One of the first times @carsondaly came over to my apartment in LA and I was all, NBD. But my sister knew that it WAS a big deal and documented it."

The couple "sleep divorced" in 2019

In 2019, Carson revealed he and Siri had been sleeping apart from one another since she was pregnant with their fourth child, Goldie.

“I was served my sleep-divorce papers a few years ago,” he joked on TODAY. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to us. We both, admittedly, slept better apart.”

In a 2020 interview with People, Carson talked more about the topic and revealed why sleeping together wasn't working for them.

“We’re both pretty good-sized humans and it just wasn’t really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I’m sure,” he said. “She couldn’t get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping.”

“We woke up and we just shook hands like, ‘I love you, but it’s time to sleep divorce. It’ll be the best thing for all of us,'" he added.

Siri and Carson are parents of four children

The duo became parents in 2009 with their firstborn and only son, Jackson. Daughter Etta Jones was born in 2012, followed by London Rose in 2014 and Goldie Patricia in 2020.

On TODAY, Carson revealed he learned the sex of his oldest child, Jackson, when his wife was fast asleep.

“My wife told me the gender of our oldest child while she was sleep-talking,” he said in March 2023.

Carson noted that Siri was the only one who knew Jackson's sex because he "left all the doctors appointments when that time came."

It wasn't until Siri was in her third trimester with Jackson that she spilled the beans.

“She let it loose,” Savannah Guthrie said shocked while hearing the story. “Oh, my gosh.”

Siri created a more realistic community of "online moms"

In 2018, Siri co-created the Instagram account Real Moms Wear Grey, with some of her friends to showcase a more realistic portrayal of parenthood on social media.

In an interview with People, Siri said she grew tired of seeing mom bloggers only post the most beautiful and perfect moments of their lives on social media.

Siri noted that those pics would start to make her feel bad about herself.

"I would stare at these photos, my face would fall and icky thoughts would ensue," she said.

"It occurred to me that I was being judgmental — of others and myself — and that nothing about this use of social media was making me feel happy," she added.

In response, Siri made Real Moms Wear Grey to show that "being a mom doesn’t always (or ever) feel glamorous."

"Most days, thinking about you is pretty low on your list of priorities. Getting the kids up, cleaned, dressed and fed leaves us very little time to, say, brush our hair. Therefore, 'grey' symbolizes a frame of mind, and not a depressing one — rather, a realistic one," she said.