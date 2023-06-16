Carson Daly's four kids: All about Jackson, Etta, London and Goldie

TODAY’s Carson Daly describes himself as “proud girl dad.”

“I braid hair, I paint nails, I do it all,” he tells TODAY.com.

Carson and his wife, Siri Daly, share three daughters Etta, 10, London, 8, and Goldie, 3. Carson and Siri, a cookbook author, are also parents of 14-year-old, Jackson, who is Carson’s spitting image.

“He’s my mini me,” Carson says. “I get that everywhere I go.”

Jackson could also have a long career on television just like his dad. The rising freshman has appeared several times as a correspondent on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition.

Daly got his start as a radio DJ and rose to fame as the host of MTV's "Total Request Live." In 2002, he started producing and hosting the NBC late-night talk show "Last Call With Carson Daly," where he met his wife, Siri. Daly now hosts "The Voice," in addition to his duties on TODAY.

In 2022, Jackson shared on TODAY that he’s picked up some pointers from watching his father conduct interviews with famous figures.

“I learned that you always have to be prepared and just act like you’re having a conversation,” Jackson said. "(Celebrities) are just regular people … Don’t overthink it.”

Read on to to learn more about Carson and Siri’s children:

Jackson, 14

In 2009, Carson and Siri welcomed an 7 pound, 8 ounce baby boy named Jackson. Firstborn children are known to be goal-oriented — and that’s certainly true of Jackson, or “Jack” as Carson affectionally calls his son.

“He’s really an old soul, and mature beyond his years,” Carson tells TODAY.com.

Jackson was a toddler when Carson began hosting and executive-producing NBC’s reality music competition “The Voice.”

“He’s been in a lot of adult situations. I mean, he grew up backstage at ‘The Voice,’” Carson explains. “Jackson is good in any room."

Carson says Jackson is a “natural interviewer,” a skill he gets to show off on Nightly News Kids.

“Jack is just a really good egg,” Carson gushes. “He’s a sponge. He loves to come to work with me— he watches what everyone is doing. I keep telling him, 'Just keep being you. You're good.' He doesn't need much direction."

Etta, 10

The first word that comes to Carson's mind to describe Etta is “independent.”

“Etta was the first kid of mine to go upstairs and put herself to bed,” he says. “She loves fashion and puts her clothes out for the next day.”

Etta, who will start middle school in the fall of 2023, is also a talented singer, dancer and and actor, and attends theater camps and workshops.

“Anything having to do with the performing arts, she loves,” Carson says.

He notes that Etta is the most "reserved" of the four children.

"All my kids are so different from each other — and I'm glad they are," he says. "It's so much more entertaining."

In January, Carson shared on Instagram a photo of Etta decked out in bright blue New York Islanders gear.

"It’s bring your oldest daughter to a @ny_islanders hockey game night!" Carson captioned his post. "Love my time with the kids at these games."

London, 8

London is known as “Chungy” in the Daly family.

“It’s a nickname that comes from a meme where Bugs Bunny turns angry,” Carson shares. “She’s volatile — but in a funny way. She’s like a comedian. She loves to entertain and make people laugh."

London “marches to the beat of her own drum,” and does “not feel peer pressure to wear the cool things,” according to her dad. For example, Carson says she will head off to school dressed in loud leggings paired with neon sneakers and “some sort of silly T-shirt.”

“She has a Super Mario Bros. red hat and then she bedazzled it with cheap rhinestones that she bought on Amazon,” Carson says. “London is truly one of a kind.”

Goldie, 3

The Dalys' pandemic baby, who arrived in March 2020, is “just coming into her personality,” Carson says.

At the moment, Goldie is very into swimming and making silly faces. She’s also “very verbal,” thanks to her older siblings.

“She hears her brother and sisters talking and she picks up a lot,” Carson says. “So when you talk to Goldie, you can ask her, ‘How was your day today?’ And she’ll give you a real response.”

Goldie — or Go-Go, as Al Roker calls her — has a special bond with Jackson.

“He just had 10 friends come to swim after school — you know teenage boys who thinks they’re so cool and macho — and Jack went and got Goldie and took her outside to swim with them,” Carson recalls. “And I love to see that. He doesn’t care what his friends think.”

Goldie made her debut on TODAY in April 2020, when she was 12 days old.

“She is the pot of gold in our family rainbow and she came obviously in a much-needed time with what’s happening in our country,” Carson shared during the segment. “She’s been a wonderful distraction.”