Carson Daly’s 13-year-old son, Jackson, could have a long career on television, just like his dad.

On Wednesday, Jackson appeared on TODAY’s Pop Start to celebrate the second anniversary of NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition. Jackson appears on the show as a correspondent and has interviewed actors including Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Jackson said he’s picked up pointers from watching his father on TODAY.

“I’ve learned a lot,” he shared. “I learned that you always have to be prepared and just act like you’re having a conversation. (Celebrities) are just regular people… Don’t overthink it.”

Carson Daly with his son, Jackson, a budding news corresponent. TODAY

Jackson has also tackled serious topics including the coronavirus pandemic, George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement. Carson noted that his eldest child wrote a letter to President Joe Biden shortly after he was inaugurated.

“He asked about big topics for his generation, climate change, social injustice, gun reforms,” Carson revealed. “And the President wrote him back.”

So it makes sense that when Jackson had the opportunity to work with Holt, he jumped at the chance.

“Now he talks to penguin handlers and athletes and whatever it might be,” a proud Carson gushed. “And he has a great time doing it. He just naturally talks to them.”

The news show was created in April 2020 to answer young people’s questions about the pandemic.

“We were all freaked out. We were all scared,” Lester recalled. “A bunch of us started talking and we were like, ‘Imagine how kids are trying to process this.’ We started off with the idea that the more you know, the less scary it becomes — and we took it from there.”

Carson and his wife, Siri Daly, are also parents of daughters, Etta, 9, London, 7, and Goldie, 2.

