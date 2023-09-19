Shay Mooney credits wife Hannah with helping him get sober: 'A lifeline'

Shay Mooney says he's grateful for his wife Hannah Mooney's support throughout his ongoing sobriety journey.

In a new interview with People, the Dan + Shay singer credits his wife for helping him prioritize his health over the past year.

"She is an absolute angel, my wife. She was my lifeline through all of this," he said.

In 2022, the musician announced that he had lost over 50 pounds, While speaking with People, the star explained that he first decided to cut alcohol and sugar out of his life after he was "too tired to play with my kids" and experienced anxiety attacks.

"It’s not an easy thing to kind of sit back and watch the person that you love destroy themselves with what they eat and with drinking too much," he said, referencing his wife.

The 31-year-old noted that his wife had an effective approach to supporting his health journey.

"She was so patient with me, knowing that she couldn’t be like, ‘Shay, you got to stop drinking so much.’ Because I would’ve been like, ‘Oh, yeah. Well, I’m going to drink more.’ She knew it was this thing where I had to get to that place on my own," he said.

The couple has three children together — sons Asher, 6, and Ames, 3, and daughter Abram, under a year — and Shay Mooney said his children helped inspire his sobriety journey.

“I kind of set out on this journey in a place where I was like, ‘Man, I’m tired of feeling horrible all the time.’ I was too tired and rundown mentally to play with my kids when I got off the road, or really just ever. It was all the time,” he told People in another interview. “I knew that that was because of my unhealthy eating habits and drinking too much.”

The musician decided to go "cold turkey" and eliminate sugar and alcohol from his diet.

“I started eating super clean, whole foods and fasting, and I cut out alcohol and I haven’t looked back. That was a year ago now,” he said.

These days, the star is feeling a lot "better" and he says he's convinced that everything happened when it was supposed to.

“When people ask me, ‘Do you wish that you would’ve done it sooner? You wish that you guys would’ve fixed this a long time ago?’ My answer every time would be no,” he said. “I’ve been sober for about a year now. I don’t know that I’ll ever look back. I just know that my life is better when alcohol is not in it. This personal journey that I went on, that’s not for everybody, but it changed my life.”