Shay Mooney feeling healthier than ever.

The singer and his Dan + Shay bandmate Dan Smyers stopped by the TODAY show's Studio 1A on Wednesday to perform and catch up with the TODAY crew. At one point during the interview, co-host Craig Melvin couldn't help but point out the duo's new look.

“You’ve always been very handsome, but it looks like you’ve both dropped like half of Dan and half of Shay,” he said, making the musicians chuckle.

Smyers jokingly replied, "It’s all going to go out the window in New York City. You walk down the street, there's pizza everywhere."

Mooney agreed, adding, "There's too many pizzas, man."

Shay Mooney of music group Dan + Shay onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA. on May 27, 2021. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Craig was curious to know what might have inspired Mooney's recent 50-pound weight loss and said, "You guys have dropped some serious weight. What are you doing?"

The 30-year-old humbly replied, "I have been. You know, I've got to stand next to this guy all the time" and pointed at his bandmate.

Mooney, whose wife, Hannah Billingsley, is pregnant with their third son, went on to explain what motivated him to shed some weight.

"I had this moment where I was just not feeling healthy. It wasn't necessarily for my appearance, but it was to feel healthy. And I'm down about 53 or 54 pounds," he said.

Craig was pretty impressed but made sure to tell Mooney that he always looked great, saying, "Well, you were handsome and sexy before."

"Well, thank you so much. I think we just had a moment," Mooney replied and shook Craig's hand.

In October, Mooney told his Instagram followers that he had lost nearly 50 pounds in five months.

“Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy,” he wrote. “Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That’s it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually.”