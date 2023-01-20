Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay announces arrival of 3rd child with sweet singing video

Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay is now a dad of three!

The country music star announced Jan. 20 on Instagram that he and his wife, Hannah Love Mooney, welcomed another son, Abram Shay Mooney, earlier this week.

The Grammy winner shared the news alongside a video that showed him in the hospital holding his baby boy against his bare chest as he croons the Dan + Shay song "When I Pray for You" to him.

"Abram Shay Mooney 1/17/23. Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it," he wrote in his caption.

Hannah Love Mooney posted the same video on her Instagram page, writing, "First song sang to the newest family member… Abram Shay, you’re so loved and so prayed over, baby boy. Thankful for all that God has done for us this week. 1/17/23."

Hannah Love Mooney and Shay Mooney welcomed their third child on Jan. 17. John Shearer / Getty Images for ACM

The couple, who are already parents to sons Asher and Ames, announced they were expanding their family in August. They shared a cute Instagram video that found Hannah Love Mooney asking their boys whether they were wishing for a little brother or a little sister.

“Do you remember when Mommy told you they were going to call us this week and tell us if we’re having a boy or girl? Do you think you’re going to have a baby brother or a baby sister?” she asks.

“I wanted a baby sister, so it’s a baby sister,” Asher replies.

“OK, will you be sad if it’s a boy?” Hannah Love Mooney asks.

“Yes, because I want a sister,” Asher replies before reiterating his preference a few more times.

Little Ames also says he wants a baby sister, but appears to be a little more flexible on the subject when he learns a baby brother is on the way.

In November, Shay Mooney and bandmate Dan Smyers dropped by Studio 1A, where Mooney told TODAY’s Craig Melvin that he was feeling better than ever after shedding more than 50 pounds.

“I had this moment where I was just not feeling healthy. It wasn’t necessarily for my appearance, but it was to feel healthy. And I’m down about 53 or 54 pounds,” he said, noting that his bandmate had also trimmed down.

“You know, I’ve got to stand next to this guy all the time,” Mooney said.

Mooney previously opened up about his new physique in an Instagram message in October. The singer thanked fans for their support during his weight loss journey, revealing that he found success through diet and exercise.

“Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy,” he wrote. “Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50 lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That’s it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually.”