Shannen Doherty remembers Wilford Brimley: He was 'like a grandpa to me'

Shannen Doherty is sharing a heartwarming tribute to her former co-star Wilford Brimley.

Doherty posted a black-and-white throwback of the pair from their time on the 1980s NBC series "Our House" on Instagram over the weekend. In her caption she fondly remembered the late actor's "big hugs" and "great jokes."

"I met Wilford when we did 'Our House' together. He taught me a lot on that show. He also gave me a horse named Brownie. Taught me how to ski in Utah. Had 2 African Grey’s that would curse and call his dogs only to laugh at them when they came running," wrote Doherty, 49.

"He gave big hugs and told great jokes. He was in fact like a grandpa to me for a very long time. He was talented and will be missed," added the former "Beverly HIlls, 90210" star.

Wilford Brimley, center, with his "Our House" cast mates (clockwise, top left) Deidre Hall, Shannen Doherty, Keri Houlihan and Chad Allen. NBC

"Our House" ran for two seasons on NBC from 1986 to 1988. The series followed three generations of the Witherspoon family as they adjusted to living under the same roof. Doherty played Kris, the granddaughter of Brimley's character, Gus Witherspoon.

Brimley died Saturday at age 85 in an intensive care unit in St. George, Utah. The beloved actor had been on dialysis and suffered multiple medical issues.

Doherty's not the only former "Our House" cast member to honor Brimley.

"Days of Our Lives" star Deidre Hall, 72, who played Brimley's daughter-in-law Jessie on the show, shared her own throwback pic with the actor, writing, "We lost a great one yesterday."

"Every day with Wilford was a life lesson. Heaven just got a lot more interesting," added Hall.