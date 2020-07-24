Victoria Konefal exits 'Days Of Our Lives' as a full-time cast member

Victoria Konefal is leaving "Days Of Our Lives" — at least, as a full-time cast member.

The actress, who's played Ciara Brady since 2017, won't return to the NBC daytime drama when it resumes production in the fall, but she could make guest appearances in the future, Deadline reported.

Konefal, who played Ciara Brady, is the third major cast member to announce the decision to exit “Days of Our Lives” this month. Chris Haston / NBC

"I cherish every moment I have spent working on 'Days of Our Lives,'" Konefal told Deadline in in a statement. "It is an honor and a privilege to work in an environment filled with so much talent and passion in every direction."

Lots of love y’all🖤 https://t.co/ZACJiL5Cog — Victoria Konefal (@victoriakonefal) July 24, 2020

"The experience and knowledge I’ve accumulated over the past three years is irreplaceable, and I’m forever grateful for it. I would love the opportunity to continue working with my cast mates in the future, but at this time I will not be returning as a full-time cast member," she continued.

"To the cast and crew, it was an absolute pleasure working with you. To the loving and unwaveringly supportive fans, thank you. Thank you for joining me on my journey of finding Ciara Brady. It was a beautiful one. Cheers to some of the best days of my life," the star added.

Konefal, who was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her role in 2019, is the third major cast member to announce the decision to exit “Days of Our Lives” this month.

Kristian Alfonso announced on July 6 that she was leaving the series after 37 years. Chris Haston / NBC

Kristian Alfonso, who plays Konefal's onscreen mother, Hope Williams Brady,announced on July 6 that she was leaving the series after 37 years.

Alfonso told Entertainment Tonight that she made the decision after producers had broached the subject of writing Hope off the show for four or five months, but promised she would come back.

"At that moment I thought to myself, you know what, it's time for a change and it was the perfect moment to make that decision," she shared.

"I was taken aback when he said that they wanted ... to take me off camera for four to five months. It was not something that had ever been discussed but that's what it was, and to come back in five to six months, or four to five months — whatever that time frame was — I just thought, you know what, it's time to really write a new chapter."

Greg Vaughan also announced his decision to leave the show, telling fans, "I love you all. It's never over, so I'm not gonna say it's over." NBC

Greg Vaughan, who's played Eric Brady on the show since 2012, announced his departure during an appearance on the “That's Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson” podcast.

"For all my 'Days' fans that are listening, I love you all. It's never over, so I'm not gonna say it's over," he said.

"I’m taking a break, if you will,” he added.