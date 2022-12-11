Selena Gomez joins Steve Martin and Martin Short on ‘SNL’

There was an “Only Murders in the Building” reunion in Studio 8H during last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Steve Martin and Martin Short returned to the iconic sketch comedy show as co-hosts on Saturday, Dec. 10, marking Martin’s 16th time hosting and Short’s third. For the comedy duo’s opening monologue, the two longtime co-stars did what they do best: roast one another.

Martin and Short spent the entire seven minute monologue sharing zinger after zinger. They even poked fun at themselves. At one point, Short referenced Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s new docuseries, telling his co-host, "Steve, we are like Harry and Meghan. No one is rooting for us, but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.”

Short also shared what he claimed were sentiments from new cast members about Martin, telling his co-star, “Steve, honestly, they love you. Behind your back, the new cast refer to you as 'a whole entertainer'…Well, I added the word entertainer.”

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” star went on to poke fun at Short, adding, “I have to say that for me, working with Marty Short is like World Cup soccer. Somehow, I just can’t get into it.”

As part of their monologue, the two comedic legends read some words they prepared for each other's eulogies so they could hear what they both had to say about one another.

“So Marty, I dedicate this eulogy to you,” Martin said, before looking out at the crowd. “Wow, not much of a turnout! Marty did not want to be cremated — too late! But I’ll always be haunted by Marty’s last words, ‘Tesla autopilot, engage!’”

Short went next, pretending to be choked up while delivering a line from his fake eulogy. He said, “There are so many great things that I could say about Steve Martin, but this hardly seems the time nor the place.”

In his retort, Martin added, “But Marty was taken away from us too soon, but sadly not before he played Jack Frost in ‘Santa Clause 3.’”

To conclude their roasts of one another, Martin was left with one last line: “Now that Marty’s gone, who will I ever work with?”

Off camera, the duo’s co-star Selena Gomez could be heard yelling, “What about me?”

Gomez ran onto the stage, immediately enveloping Martin into a hug before stepping center stage in between the two actors to end the monologue and kick off the rest of the show, which included musical guest Brandi Carlile.

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin during the Dec. 10 episode of "Saturday Night Live." NBC

Later in the show, Gomez appeared again in a "Father of the Bride" reboot sketch, with Martin and Short actors reprising their characters from the film, George Banks and Franck Eggelhoffer.

The sketch was described as the “eighth part of the 'Father of the Bride' movie franchise." Gomez appeared as herself, playing the wedding performer for Martin’s daughter’s.

The sketch also featured another celebrity cameo as well: Kieran Culkin, who starred in the original 1991 comedy, reprised his character, Matty Banks, all grown up for the reunion.