Watch Steve Martin and Martin Short brutally roast an unsuspecting Jimmy Fallon

Steve Martin and Martin Short are on a roll.

For their Thursday, Dec. 8, appearance on "The Tonight Show," the duo roasted host Jimmy Fallon and each other for almost nine minutes straight.

The jokes started flying after Short told Fallon that out of all the late-night shows, "this is the easiest one to fall asleep to."

"Thank you so much," Fallon said with a smile.

But before he could steer the conversation in another direction, Short explained why he thinks Fallon's comedic style is so "brilliant."

"To me, your comedy is like crypto. I don't understand it, but I admire it," he said as the audience laughed.

Martin also got in on the fun and said that Fallon's beard looked like a "COVID mask that they cut a mouth hole into."

After sharing a couple of laughs with the late-night host, Martin said that if he was to actually grow a beard himself, he would probably look like "the guy in the Western who goes, 'Dagnabbit.'"

Short added, "No, I'm not used to your beard. It's kind of jarring in person. It's like seeing Steve with a tan. Steve is whiter than a Mormon golf team."

All of the jokes made Fallon excited that the pair will be hosting "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 10, with musical guest Brandi Carlile.

"And the truth (is), we are very busy. But we always have time to come down here and do five to seven minutes with you and possibly ruin our careers and destroy everything that we built," Martin joked to Fallon.

The "Pink Panther" star also revealed that he will not be playing the banjo on "Saturday Night Live" because "the cast voted."

"Listen, when he pulls out his banjo, people in China beg for lockdowns," Short joked.

As the audience laughed and cheered for the "Only Murders in the Building" comedians, Short got out of his chair and blew kisses to the audience, as well as taking a bow.

"I cannot wait for this weekend," Fallon said after seeing their funny promo for "Saturday Night Live."