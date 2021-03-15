See the emotional moment Tiffany Haddish learned she won her 1st Grammy

Tiffany Haddish marked the emotional moment she found out she won her first Grammy by sending a poignant message to the young Black women following in her footsteps.

The actor and comedian was filming the show "Kids Say the Darndest Things" when she found out Sunday night that she had won best comedy album for "Black Mitzvah."

She shared a video on YouTube of the moment her producer said in her earpiece that she had won. Haddish had been talking to a pair of young girls who want to be president one day about her excitement over just being nominated for a Grammy when she heard the news.

"Ya'll serious?" she says before she starts crying. "I really won?"

Haddish, 41, shared her pride in being the first Black woman to win a Grammy in that category since Whoopi Goldberg in 1986 and opened up to the girls on the show about why she was so emotional.

"Can I tell you why I'm crying?" she said. "Because much like your journey when you're on the way to become president, it's a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, and it's a lot of times you feel like, 'Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?'

"And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can and against all odds you just say, 'You know what, I'm just gonna put my best foot forward, and I'm gonna give the world the best that I got, right?'"

Haddish later reflected on the special moment.

"I was flooded with a such a since of accomplishment and relief," she wrote in the caption of her YouTube video. "I kinda didn’t know what to say. I just wanted to cry but I knew it would have confused the babies. So I decided to use that moment to teach and share my feelings."

Haddish's victory was part of a banner night for Black female artists at the Grammys. Beyoncé won four Grammys to give her 28 for her career, the most of any female artist in history, and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 9, won her first Grammy for their joint effort, “Brown Skin Girl,” to become the second-youngest Grammy winner in history.

Another big winner was Megan Thee Stallion, who won three Grammys, becoming the first female rapper to take home the best new artist trophy since Lauryn Hill in 1999 and the first female to ever win best rap song. H.E.R. also won song of the year for "I Can't Breathe."

Haddish has now added a Grammy to a résumé that includes an Emmy in 2018 for outstanding guest in a comedy series for her hosting job on "Saturday Night Live."