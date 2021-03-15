Beyoncé made history Sunday night with her 28th Grammy win

All hail Queen Bey! On Sunday night, Beyoncé took home her 28th Grammy Award, winning for best R&B performance for “Black Parade.” In doing so, she became the most decorated female act in Grammy history, surpassing Alison Krauss.

It was her fourth win of the evening and an honor she took seriously.

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect the times. And it’s been such a difficult time,” Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech. “So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”

She added that she couldn’t believe her win, describing it as “overwhelming.”

“I’ve been working my whole life, since I was 9 years old,” she said.

Beyonce accepts the best R&B performance award for "Black Parade." Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The songstress was also sure to thank her family in her speech, giving her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 9, a shoutout for her Grammy win earlier in the day for their joint effort “Brown Skin Girl,” which won best music video.

“I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies,” she said to her children in her speech. “Y’all are my babies and I’m so proud of y'all.”

Her daughter’s win at the age of 9 makes her the second-youngest person to take home a Grammy Award.

Beyoncé on Sunday night also won best rap song and best rap performance with Meghan Thee Stallion for “Savage.”

With her 28th win, the Associated Press reports, she now ties producer and multi-instrumentalist Quincy Jones for the second-most Grammy wins. The late conductor Georg Solti is the most decorated Grammy winner, with 31 wins.

Here’s a look back at Beyoncé’s previous wins throughout her long career in the music industry. Grammy nominations are made in the fall, while the actual awards are traditionally handed out in the spring. In the list below, the years reflect when the nominations were made.

2020

Best R&B performance, “Black Parade”

Best rap performance, “Savage”

Best rap song, “Savage"

Best music video, “Brown Skin Girl”

2019

Best music film, “Homecoming”

2018

Best urban contemporary album, “Everything is Love”

2016

Best urban contemporary album, “Lemonade”

Best music video, “Formation”

Beyonce holds up her Grammys in 2017. Steve Granitz / WireImage

2014

Best R&B performance, “Drunk in Love”

Best R&B song, “Drunk in Love”

Best surround sound album, “Beyoncé”

2012

Best traditional R&B performance, “Love on Top”

2009

Song of the year, “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Best female pop vocal performance, “Halo”

Best female R&B vocal performance, “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Best traditional R&B vocal performance, “At Last”

Best R&B song, “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Best contemporary R&B album, “I Am… Sasha Fierce”

Beyonce poses with her six Grammys backstage at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 8, 2004 in Los Angeles. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

2006

Best contemporary R&B album, “B’Day”

2005

Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals, “So Amazing”

2003

Best female R&B vocal performance, “Dangerously in Love 2”

Best female R&B vocal performance by a duo or group with vocals, “The Closer I Get to You”

Best R&B song, “Crazy in Love”

Best contemporary R&B album, “Dangerously in Love”

Best rap/sung collaboration, “Crazy in Love”

Destiny's Child poses backstage with their awards at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 21, 2001 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. David McNew / Newsmakers/Getty Images

2001

(With Destiny's Child)

Best female R&B vocal performance by a duo or group with vocals, “Survivor”

2000

(With Destiny's Child)

Best female R&B vocal performance by a duo or group with vocals, “Say My Name”

Best R&B song, “Say My Name”