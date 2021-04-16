Former "Sex and the City" heartthrob John Corbett is quite positive he'll be appearing in the Emmy-winning HBO series' revival, "And Just Like That."

But not everybody's so sure.

Corbett told the New York Post's Page Six on Thursday, "I'm going to do the show," and added that the news is "very exciting."

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and John Corbett (Aidan), seen here in "Sex and the City," may reunite in the show's revival. Getty Images

Corbett, 59, played a furniture designer named Aidan Shaw. He and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) dated for a while, but split up because she cheated on him with Mr. Big and wasn't ready to commit to marriage. Eventually, Aidan married a fellow furniture designer and had three children.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves yet. First of all, HBO Max declined to comment on Corbett's hire for the 10-episode limited series.

And then there's what Parker herself said in a comment about the news, in an Instagram post that featured the headline on @EveryOutfitOnSATC: "I'm not saying one way or the other whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction but the response is amazing to read," she wrote.

So, you know, grain of salt time.

Chris Noth (Mr. Big) and Parker in a 1999 episode of "Sex and the City." The characters eventually tied the knot. Getty Images

Who'll be popping up in the continuation of the story is still very much a gray area. It's almost certainly a no to Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha; Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) are confirmed, per Deadline.

As for Carrie's husband, Mr. Big (aka John Preston), star Chris Noth is currently busy filming "The Equalizer" and seems a maybe possibly kind of could happen. Page Six reported in February that no, he wasn't going to appear, but then Noth posted some sly remarks and emojis on Instagram and now we don't know what to think.

Of course, if Big and Carrie had split and Aidan and Kathy were divorced, that would open things up for a romance renewal. But in the end, the real love affair of the series was always the relationship between the women — the men in their lives were mere seasoning.

Corbett and Parker, today. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Meanwhile Corbett, who's now appearing in "Rebel," couldn't commit to much in his Page Six interview, including how many episodes specifically he'll appear in. "I think I might be in quite a few," he allowed.

As for the reported strife on the set between the female stars, he said he never had any issues. "I only worked with Sarah Jessica Parker. I think I had one scene with all the girls.

"They were always cordial," he added. "Cordial with me. I got to know the other girls because when you show up for work, you’ve got to wait a few hours while they finish up a scene, but we always had nice chats and hugs. I never saw it or heard about (problems)."

There's no air date yet scheduled for the revival.

