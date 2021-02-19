No Samantha for HBO Max's 'Sex and the City' revival, but what about Mr. Big?

A few more familiar faces will be missing from HBO Max's upcoming "Sex and the City" revival, "And Just Like That."

Page Six reported Thursday that Chris Noth's character, John James "Mr. Big" Preston, will not be featured in the upcoming reboot of the show. Preston played a big role in the show and the first two "Sex and the City" films. In the first movie, the plot essentially revolved around his (eventual) wedding to Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, and the two characters were still married at the end of the second film.

Page Six also reported that Miranda Hobbes’ love interest, Steve Brady, won't be returning either. Brady, played by actor David Eigenberg, fathered a child with Hobbes in season four of the show and eventually married her in season six. The two were also still hitched at the end of the second film.

The absence of Mr. Big in the upcoming series makes sense, given what was reportedly in the script for the third film for the franchise, which was never made. The scrapped script apparently killed off Noth's character early on with a heart attack in the shower and featured Bradshaw grieving and grappling with his death.

The actor himself weighed in on the untimely death of his character and said he thought that now-defunct project — and his previous fate — would have made for a great story.

"I heard it was really a superior script, probably from having learned from ... not the first two, but at least the second one," Noth said in 2018. "I really hate corny stuff — and it could be because I'm a little bit of a cynic — like the whole thing at the end of the (2008) movie in the shoe closet? Hated it."

Among the changes to the HBO Max reboot: No Kim Cattrall and her iconic Samantha Jones character.

"It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s," Casey Bloys, the HBO Max chief content officer told TVLine, adding that “just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave."

“Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life…" he said. "They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

Cattrall publicly feuded with the cast in 2017 when it was announced that a third "Sex and the City" film wasn't happening because of her refusal to return to the role of Samantha.

HBO Max has ordered 10 30-minute episodes of the series. Last summer, the network said production was slated to begin in New York later this spring.