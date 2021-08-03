Sarah Ferguson defends daughter Eugenie's husband over pics of him with other women

Sarah Ferguson is standing up for her son-in-law.

The Duchess of York, 61, who is the mother of Princess Eugenie, addressed a series of photos that came out over the weekend involving Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Brooksbank, 35, was photographed partying with multiple women on a yacht off the coast of Capri, Italy, reportedly as part of his role as a brand ambassador for Casamigos Tequila.

After photos of the boat trip surfaced in multiple British tabloids, Ferguson came to Brooksbank’s defense.

“Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity,” she said during an interview Monday on the BBC’s The One Show. “He’s just one of my most favorite people. I call him James Bond, actually. He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, fabulous husband.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on October 12, 2018. Owen Humphreys / AFP via Getty Images

Ferguson added that her son-in-law has long shunned the spotlight and insisted that any insinuations circulating about the recently published photos were unfounded.

“He is never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back,” she said. “And so for them to make this story, it’s in fact, of course, completely fabricated. He works as an ambassador for Casamigos and he was doing his job. And so I think it’s really important that we just clarify that for Jack’s sake.”

Brooksbanks and Eugenie, 31, have been married since 2018. They welcomed a son, August Philip Hawke, in February.

"I’m so proud of my daughter," Ferguson said of Eugenie. "She’s a great mother.”

Ferguson also opened up about being a grandmother and explained how she will avoid falling into gender stereotypes when it comes to her grandson.

“I’ve had sisters, I’ve had daughters, and now it’s Barbies, hello, put to one side. Now I’ve got to get into cars and trucks and engines!” she said. “Although, it has to be said, lovely August, if he wants Barbies, we’ll bring the Barbies back out. I think in life, we never judge anybody or anything. We just go for the heart.”

Baby August is the first grandchild for Ferguson, who was married to Queen Elizabeth’s second son, Prince Andrew, from 1986 until 1996. Ferguson and Andrew share another daughter, Princess Beatrice, 32, who is expecting her first child later this year.