Royal baby alert! Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child

Another royal baby is on the way!

Princess Beatrice, 32, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, is pregnant with her first child, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting the baby in the fall and are "delighted with the news," the palace shared on Instagram.

Mozzi also has a son, Christopher Woolf, born in 2016 and known as "Wolfie," from a previous relationship.

The British royal family's line of succession. TODAY / Getty Images

The pregnancy news comes less than a year after the couple got married in a private ceremony in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, England.

Their wedding day had initially been set for May 29 and was supposed to be held at Chapel Royal of St. James’s Palace, but they decided to postpone their wedding to July due to the pandemic.

The announcement continues a royal baby boom, as Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, 31, and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August, in February. August is the 10th of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren.

Beatrice's cousin, Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, welcomed her third child in March, a boy named Lucas.

Another one of Beatrice's cousins, Prince Harry, is also expecting a child, as he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, await the birth of baby No. 2 this summer.

Breatice's new baby will be 11th in line to the British throne, following the arrival of Harry and Meghan's second child, who will be eighth.

