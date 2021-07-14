Sarah Ferguson calls ex Prince Andrew 'a fabulous father' in wake of Epstein fallout

Sarah Ferguson continues to stand by her former man.

The Duchess of York reiterated her support for ex-husband Prince Andrew amid the fallout of his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with People for the magazine's latest cover story.

"Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together. ... I believe that he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to the girls," she said.

Ferguson, 61, and Andrew, 61, are parents to Princess Eugenie, 31, and Princess Beatrice, 32, and grandparents to Eugenie's 5-month-old son, August. Beatrice is also expecting her first child.

Andrew stepped down from his public duties as a member of the royal family in 2019, saying he regretted his association with Epstein, but he has also denied any wrongdoing.

The late financier died by suicide in a federal prison cell in New York Cityin August 2019 while facing up to 45 years in prison after he was arrested on allegations that he sexually abused dozens of girls as young as 14 and young women at his homes in New York and Florida from 2002 to 2005. He pleaded not guilty.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre told the BBC in 2019 that she was forced by Epstein to have sex with Andrew, which the Duke of York denied in his own interview with the BBC at the time, saying he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre. He said he regretted becoming "a major distraction" from the royal family's work.

"That's the bit that ... as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family, and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that," Andrew told the BBC.

Virginia Giuffre with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell at Prince Andrew's London home in a photo released with court documents.

Ferguson, whose marriage to Andrew ended in 1996, has repeatedly come to his defense amid the Epstein scandal. She told TODAY in 2015 after Andrew was among those named in a federal lawsuit that she wanted to "stand by him because I know what it feels like to have salacious lies made up about you."

She also showed her support for Andrew in 2019 after Epstein's death.

"Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people," she wrote on Instagram. "I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth."

She also spoke with Vogue Arabia in December 2019 about the scandal's impact on their family.

"It’s incredibly difficult,” said. "When I talk about Prince Andrew, I talk about family because the last six months have been hard on the girls and me. To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain.

"He is the best man I know. It’s just incredible what he has done for Britain, and it’s all nonsense, so I talk about familyhood, and I’m very strong about it."

Last year she shared a group shot of her with Andrew and their daughters on Instagram.

"On International Family Day .. I am so proud of our united loving family," she wrote.

