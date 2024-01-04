Sandra Bullock fulfilled a promise to her late partner, Bryan Randall, who died in August at age 57.

According to an Instagram post shared by the “Miss Congeniality” actor’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, Bullock “brought” her late partner to a river, seeming to imply she released his ashes, for what would have been his 58th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Bry,” Bullock-Prado captioned the post. “Sandy brought you to the river just as she promised.”

Bullock-Prado’s post featured a video of the peaceful scene, which showed the sun shining on a frozen river with snow covering its bank.

Representatives for Bullock-Prado and Bullock did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for confirmation about the tribute.

Last year, Randall’s family announced that he died on Aug. 5 after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease also known as ALS.

Bullock and Randall — a photographer — had been in a relationship since 2015. Though the two kept the details of their romance private, Bullock shared in a 2021 episode of “Red Table Talk” that they met when he photographed her first child, Louis, at his birthday party.

“My life was already on the track, and here is this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life, but the right human being to be there — to help me,” Bullock said about Randall during her time on the show. “And he is the example — the example that I would want my children to have.”

Bullock-Prado’s Instagram post inspired users to share heart emoji and heartfelt condolences in the comments section.

“What a beautiful way to honor the man she loved,” a user wrote in part. “You are in my heart and prayers. As difficult and sad as it is to have lost someone so special, I hope you find peace and can celebrate his life.”

“ALS is such a raw disease,” another user commented “Your sis is a saint, and a wonderful caregiver, it takes a special person to follow through with care and promises.”