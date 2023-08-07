Who was Bryan Randall? Here's what we know about Sandra Bullock's late partner

Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, died after battling with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as ALS.

His family announced that he died on Aug. 5 three years after he was diagnosed with the nervous system disease. He and Bullock had been together since 2015 and kept their relationship private over the years.

The “Lost City” star had previously spoken about the “love of my life” and how they co-parented her adoptive children over the years.

Here is everything we know about the late Bryan Randall.

Bryan Randall was a model-turned-photographer

Randall met Bullock on the job in 2015. He photographed the actor’s first child, Louis, at his birthday party, Bullock recalled during a 2021 episode of “Red Table Talk.” Prior to becoming a photographer, Randall was a model.

He and Sandra Bullock began dating shortly after they met

During that same “Red Table Talk” chat, Bullock shared that after they started dating, his life “unraveled because of me.” But just after getting together, she made a big life decision: to adopt her second child, daughter Laila.

“When I met him I was like...,” Bullock said, shrugging. “We hadn’t been together for that long, and I said, ‘Hey, remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son?’”

She then told him that the NDA still held up because she welcoming Laila, who had been in foster care in Louisiana.

He supported Sandra Bullock on her mission to adopt her daughter

Bullock recalled how she was already on the path to adopt Laila in 2015 and had just met Randall. When she told him that she was bringing home another baby, she said, “He was so happy but he was so scared.”

“My life was already on the track and here is this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life, but the right human being to be there — to help me,” she said about Randall. “And he is the example — the example that I would want my children to have.”

Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock never married

The couple never married, and it's something Bullock spoke about on "Red Table Talk."

“I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life,” she said at the time. “We share two beautiful children — three children, he’s got his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever. I don’t want to say do it how I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and a devoted mother.”

Bryan Randall had a daughter and co-parented Sandra Bullock’s two kids

Bullock shared how Randall was a “devoted partner” and helped her co-parent her son and daughter. The photographer also has an older daughter.

“I found the love of my life,” Bullock shared. “We share two beautiful children — three children, he’s got his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever. I don’t want to say do it how I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and a devoted mother.”

He was diagnosed with ALS in 2020

According to his family, Randall chose to “keep his journey with ALS private.”

“Those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” his family stated.

Bryan Randall died on Aug. 5

The photographer died peacefully, per his loved ones, who add that they were “immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

The family asked for privacy to grieve and say goodbye to Randall.