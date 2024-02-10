King Charles shares first public comments since announcement of his cancer diagnosis

King Charles III is expressing his gratitude for the messages of support he's received in the wake of his cancer diagnosis in his first public comments since the news was announced.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," Charles said in a statement Feb. 10. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

The monarch recently underwent a procedure for benign prostate enlargement, and tests found a "form of cancer." The palace has not disclosed what kind of cancer the king has been diagnosed with. A spokesperson confirmed it is not prostate cancer.

After his diagnosis was shared with the public, Charles was met with praise on social media for talking openly about his health and the importance of preventative measures. Charles addressed this reaction in his first public comments.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world," Charles said. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

The king began treatment on Feb. 5 and has stepped back from public-facing responsibilities for now.

Prince Harry landed in London on Feb. 6 to visit his father, marking their first "meaningful" interaction since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah said on TODAY earlier this week.

Prince William meanwhile made his first public comments about the cancer diagnosis on Feb. 7 at a fundraising dinner to support London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all. It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather “medical” focus. So I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!” he said, joking.

William's wife, Catherine, was hospitalized in recent weeks for a "planned abdominal surgery." The palace announced on Jan. 29 that she had returned home to Windsor to recover.