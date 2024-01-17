Kate Middleton recovering in hospital after ‘planned abdominal surgery,’ palace says

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Princess of Wales is expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days after a successful abdominal surgery for an undisclosed health issue, Kensington Palace said.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" and will be recovering in the hospital for the next 10 to 14 days, Kensington Palace officials announced Wednesday.

The former Kate Middleton, 42, was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for surgery and is "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," palace officials wrote on Instagram. The palace did not make it clear why she needed to have the surgery.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the palace wrote. "She hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

